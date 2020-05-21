Marvel's Iron Man PlayStation VR Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Bundle, Deluxe Edition, and More

Marvel's Iron Man VR for the PlayStation 4 has been delayed multiple times now, but it seems that Sony is finally locked in for July 3rd thanks to the release of a playable demo is currently live at the PlayStation Store. If playing as Tony Stark and suiting up as Iron Man in VR sounds fun to you (of course it does), you'll find all of your pre-order options, bonuses, and more below. This includes a newly announced PS VR bundle.

Overview: In Iron Man VR, Tony Stark has retired from making weapons, focusing instead on his work fighting evil as Iron Man. After several years in the armor, Tony is "attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons". Ghost proceeds to attack Stark’s corporate locations, and it will be up to you do do something about it.

Demo Trailer:

Pre-Orders: Again, Iron Man is an exclusive title for PlayStation VR. Pre-order bonuses include four Custom Armor Decos (Origin Armor, Vintage Armor, Silver Centurion Armor, and Ultraviolet Armor as well as a Marvel's Iron Man VR Dynamic PS4 theme. The game is available in Standard ($39.99), Digital Deluxe ($49.99), and a PS VR Bundle ($349.99) which are outlined below along with pre-order links:

(Photo: Sony)

Iron Man VR Standard Edition - Amazon

Iron Man VR Standard Edition - Best Buy

Iron Man VR Standard Edition - Walmart

(Photo: Sony)

Digital Deluxe Edition - Pre-Order at PlayStation Store:

Marvel’s Iron Man VR Game

4 Deluxe Edition Deco Armors (Golden Avenger, Black Centurion, Sun Stinger, Stealth Armor)

12 Research Points – Research Points are gained by analyzing combat data from Iron Man’s performance in the field. This research and analysis allows Friday to develop new technology (weapons and augments) for the Impulse Suit. Use these Research Points to unlock some weapons and augments early and customize to play style.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR Digital Deluxe Soundtrack

Digital Deluxe Edition Iron Man PS4 Theme

PS VR Iron Man Bundle: Includes a PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Camera, two PlayStation Move motion controllers, Marvel’s Iron Man VR Blu-ray disc, and a PS VR Demo Disc. Pre-orders are expected to go live on May 21st. When they do, you'll find the retailers listed below. Stay tuned.

As mentioned above, Marvel's Iron Man VR is now set to release for PlayStation VR via PlayStation 4 on July 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming virtual reality video game right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.