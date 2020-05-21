Marvel's Iron Man VR Demo Is Now Available

✖

While it was recently announced that Marvel's Iron Man VR from developer Camouflaj would release on July 3rd, Sony Interactive Entertainment today also revealed that a demo is now available for the upcoming title on PlayStation Network. As expected, the demo is in no way the full game itself, but it sounds like the playable portions really represent what it is the VR game brings to the table.

More specifically, here is what is included in the new demo, which is available right here:

"Malibu" tutorial mission

Interactive Stark Jet cinematic starring Tony, Friday & Pepper Potts

"Out of the Blue" Stark Jet gameplay mission

Flight Challenge optional mission

Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission

Marvel’s Iron Man VR headlines a new PS VR bundle launching July 3, including a copy of the game, PS Camera, and two PS Move controllers: https://t.co/ihjBI8LdoM pic.twitter.com/6gOBBGt5ll — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 21, 2020

Here is how the PlayStation Store's official listing describes the demo:

"Soar through the skies as Iron Man in this exhilarating VR experience, available on PlayStation Store. Get a taste of the game missions in this demo and learn how to fly around in Malibu, while taking command of Iron Man’s ironic armor and abilities

"After mastering the art of flight, suit up mid-flight and take down the hacked Stark drones that stand between you and Pepper."

In addition to the demo, Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced a new PlayStation VR bundle featuring the Marvel's Iron Man VR game on Blu-ray disc, a PlayStation VR headset, a PlayStation Camera, two PlayStation Move controllers, and a PS VR Demo Disc. The whole thing is available to pre-order for $349.99.

The demo for Marvel's Iron Man VR is now available via the PlayStation Store. As with all PlayStation VR titles, it requires the headset, camera, and PlayStation Move controllers. Anyone that finishes the demo and purchases the full game will receive the Molten Lava Armor Deco when the game launches. As mentioned above, the full virtual reality game is set to release for PlayStation VR via PlayStation 4 on July 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming VR video game right here.

