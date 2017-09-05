Is Your Nintendo Switch Suffering From Speedy Power Drainage? Here’s A Solution

While the Nintendo Switch is a great little system with an ever-growing library of hit games, it's not quite a perfect experience for everyone. There are some gamers that have reported that the system seems to be losing more battery power than usual when it's in portable mode. Players from Japan, Europe and the U.S. have reported such issues.

It doesn't look to be region-specific as a result, so it could very well be something within the hardware. However, it appears that there may have been some kind of solution to fix the problem.

First off, a few users have noted that the latest firmware update will resolve the issue, so if you haven't yet, head over to the system's menu and go ahead and make sure that your firmware is the latest model.

There's also a physical solution, as one Japanese gamer has reported that by turning off the battery screen display and then turning it back on, the problem appears to be remedied.

Nintendo hasn't issued any sort of official fix on the matter, so, for the time being, it appears that these temporary fixes will have to do. But, on the bright side, this only looks to be affecting a few certain gamers out there, and not a majority of players that are taking the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Lego City Undercover on some lengthy on-the-go sessions. So worry not about that.

Of course, it never hurts to keep a charger on hand, or taking the Nintendo Switch dock with you so you can make sure you don't lose any power. Considering its compact size, that shouldn't be a big issue.

We'll see if Nintendo says something over the next few days in regards to a fix that will do away with having to follow these steps, but they seem easy enough to give a shot, and they won't do any damage to your system.

It never hurts to give Nintendo support a call anyway at 1-800-255-3700, and seeing what they can do if the issue continues onward for some of you Switch owners.