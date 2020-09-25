Five Nights at Freddy's Dance Goes Viral on TikTok Thanks to Jack Black

✖

Jack Black decided to confuse the entire Five Nights at Freddy’s fanbase with a strange FNAF dance party TikTok. The comedian strolled onto the social media app with some very cool Five Nights pants on. Form there, he just posted the dance and now it has over six million views on the site. The commenters are flipping out about how surreal the entire moment feels. More interestingly, Black said that he’s played Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach and gave a positive impression. While the entire fanbase waits to get their mitts on that game, they can watch this strange clip and try to decipher what it means for themselves. With the PS5 and Scott Caution’s latest work on the way soon, maybe the secret of this TikTok will be revealed in time.

During the PS5 showcase, I broke down the reveal trailer for Security Breach and there is so much to unpack in that short clip. “The video begins with a character named Gregory being told to come out and some unnamed friends are waiting for him in a strange 80s colored nightmare for the players this time.”

“PlayStation fans have to look forward to this new scary experience as the player tries to hide from Vanny and fans of the franchise are absolutely ecstatic about a brand new game in the FNAF franchise. Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames are actually working together on this entry in the series and that also raised a lot of eyebrows on social media as Scott Cawthon usually goes about these games with a very small team. But, this is the PS5’s big day in front of everyone and you know there had to be something a little unexpected to make some waves.”

PlayStation describes the game:

“Hey, kids! Do you want pizza?! Well, Fazbear Entertainment has spared no expense developing the world’s most extreme family fun center – Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex! At three stories tall, it’s the flashiest, raddest, rockingist, safest* pizzeria the universe has ever seen. Of course, Freddy and the band are excited to meet you! Utilizing the latest in animatronic technology, you can actually party with the stars themselves. So, on your next birthday, let Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex make you a SUPERSTAR! “

Is it just a funny video, or is this some sort of weird Scott Cawthon clue that he had Jack’s help with? Let us know in the comments!