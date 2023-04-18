The Super Mario Bros. Movie Song "Peaches" Is Now on the Billboard Hot 100

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been a massive success story, and viewers can't get enough of the original song "Peaches." The track has officially charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, taking spot #83. Sung by Jack Black's Bowser in the movie, "Peaches" marks the first time the actor/singer has had a solo song appear on the Hot 100 chart. However, Black did appear on the charts as a member of Tenacious D back in 2006 with the song "The Pick of Destiny."

Billboard's Tweet announcing the song's addition to the Hot 100 can be found embedded below.

.@jackblack's "Peaches," from @supermariomovie, debuts at No. 83 on this week's #Hot100.



It's his first career solo song to appear on the chart.



He previously charted with "The Pick of Destiny" in 2006 as a member of @tenaciousd (No. 78 peak). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) April 17, 2023

In the movie, Bowser sings "Peaches" as a declaration of his unreciprocated love for the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom. The moment immediately became a favorite among viewers, and has even received its own remix made in WarioWare D.I.Y. for the Nintendo DS. The villain's love for Peach has been central to the Nintendo games for decades now, and played a big part in the film's narrative. Bowser already has a crush on Peach before Mario enters the Mushroom Kingdom, but the villain's perception of Mario as a rival love interest leads to his hatred for the plumber.

While The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to break all kinds of records, there has been no indication from Nintendo or Universal about a potential sequel just yet. Bowser's plans to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom and win Peach's heart are ultimately unsuccessful in the movie, but the villain has never been one to give up easily! If there is a sequel, it's very likely we'll see the villain return in some capacity, whether it's as the primary antagonist, or even as a reluctant hero, as we've seen in games like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. If the Koopa King does return, hopefully it will be with another track as good as "Peaches!"

Are you happy to see how well The Super Mario Bros. Movie is making? Has Peaches been stuck in your head over the last two weeks?