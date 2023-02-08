John Wick Video Game Discounted to Only $1.99

For a limited period of time, a popular video game tied to the John Wick film franchise has now been discounted to only $1.99. Since the original John Wick movie was released back in 2014, the action series has only started to grow more popular and expand into other mediums. And while John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to finally hit theaters next month, a game associated with the character can now be picked up for virtually nothing.

Available via the PlayStation Store, John Wick Hex for PS4 has now had its price slashed all the way to $1.99. Released back in 2020, John Wick Hex is a strategy-focused title that features the titular character in a story that takes place outside of the films. To put into context just how great this sale is, Hex normally retails for $19.99, which means that this is a 90% discount in total.

Developed by Bithell Games, John Wick Hex has flown a bit under the radar in recent years. Although the game is a bit divisive, it happens to boast a 78/100 aggregate score on Metacritic, which means that it's by no means awful. For less than $2, John Wick Hex could definitely be worth snatching up simply to help pass the time until Chapter 4.

To learn more about John Wick Hex, you can check out the game's official description down below.

"John Wick Hex is a fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game that makes you think and strike like John Wick, the professional hitman of the critically acclaimed film franchise. Created in close cooperation with the creative teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series' signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe. Players must make quick decisions and choose every action and attack they make, all the while considering their immediate cost and consequences.

Featuring a unique blend of strategic time-based action, John Wick Hex captures the feel of the tactical combat from the films and blurs the line between the strategy and action video game genres. Perform well and progress in the main story mode to unlock new weapons, suit options and locations. Each weapon changes up the tactics you'll use and the manner in which you'll play. Ammo is finite and realistically simulated, so time your reloads and make the most of weapons you scavenge on the job.

Experience an original new story set prior to the events of the films which sees John on a desperate mission to rescue Winston and Charon from a dangerous new adversary seeking his birthright. This story is brought to life by the world class voice talents of Ian McShane and Lance Reddick, reprising their iconic roles from the films, and voice acting legend Troy Baker, joining the stellar cast as the game's eponymous villain 'Hex'. John Wick Hex compliments the style of the films with a unique graphic noir art design and an original score by renowned composer Austin Wintory."