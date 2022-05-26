JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Release Date Announced

✖

Bandai Namco has announced that the anime fighting video game JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R will officially release in September for PC and consoles. Specifically, it will release for PC on September 1st while the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions will launch a day later on September 2nd. The video game was first announced earlier this year during a PlayStation State of Play. The release date announcement came with a new gameplay trailer featuring new characters confirmed for the video game in action for the first time: Robert E. O. Speedwagon, Mariah, Pet Shop, and Diego Brando.

As the name suggests, the video game is the biggest one yet based on the JoJo's franchise and includes 50 characters in its roster from every single story arc that the anime has. That includes, but is not limited to, Jonathan Joestar, Dio, Jotaro Kujo, and Jolyne Cujoh. You can check out the trailer announcing the release date for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R for yourself embedded below:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R will also have an Early Access Demo on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 "coming soon" that features online multiplayer as well as practice modes. Exactly when that will launch and just how many characters will appear in it is unclear, but it's not uncommon for fighting video games specifically to release demos or betas in order to better test server load and the like prior to an official release.

As noted above, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is set to release for PC on September 1st and for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 2nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise right here.

