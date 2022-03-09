JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Reveals All Star Remake

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been no stranger to the world of video games, with the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki first hitting the world of gaming in the 1990s and continuing to release new games over the years. Now, with the latest Playstation State of Play, Sony has announced that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle will be getting a remake, years following its original release on the Playstation 3. Touted as a fighting game that brought together countless characters from the Joestar universe, it seems this new remake is looking to have fifty characters in action.

2022 was already set to be a big year for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, with this month seeing the release of a new magazine that will release two new short stories featuring characters of the past, Lisa Lisa and Iggy. With Hirohiko Araki, the creator of the series, working on a new entry into the franchise via Part Nine, tentatively titled JoJo Lands, the anime franchise certainly has a bright future ahead of it, especially with its popularity continuing to grow around the world.

Sony released the new trailer for the upcoming fighting game which is set to arrive this year for Playstation 4 and Playstation 5, featuring characters from most of the eras of the Joestar family that have fought using the energy known as the Ripple and Stands:

The Official Description that Sony Playstation revealed for this upcoming fighting game remake reads as such:

“It’s a JoJo gathering! This isn’t an experience you’d want to miss.A fighting game featuring 50 characters from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, each from different arcs, is.”

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has seen plenty of fighting games released in the past, with its first debuting on the Super Famicom in 1993, but one truly bizarre title has yet to hit the West in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor. Set up as a Battle Royale game, the entry in the series allowed players to choose from several Stand users, attempting to be the last man standing. Ironically enough, the game never received a console release and was only available in arcades.

