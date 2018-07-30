‘Jump Force’ Gets New ‘Bleach’ Gameplay Trailer

Bandai Namco revealed a new trailer today for Jump Force with a focus on the three Bleach characters that were most recently announced.

The Bleach characters known to be a part of Jump Force ever since they were revealed in some magazine screens towards the end of June that featured Ichigo as a playable character. Since then, we’ve learned that Ichigo will be joined by more fighters from the brand as Rukia and Sosuke Aizen join him, all three of them playable as the trailer above previews. Some new in-game screenshots were also revealed this month to give a better look at one-third of the Bleach cast with the images showing Ichigo fighting against One Piece’s Zoro.

Bandai Namco also shared a tweet through the publisher’s accounts to preview the trailer above with a teaser for the Bleach fighters.

The Soul Reapers have arrived into our world…Prepare to harness the powers of a Shinigami when #JUMPFORCE arrives in 2019! Pre-order your copy from the Bandai Namco store today! https://t.co/tpmTsXlGz5 pic.twitter.com/DbyWWFiAR0 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) July 30, 2018

If you were paying attention to the right sources over the weekend, you might’ve already seen this new trailer before Bandai Namco packaged it up nicely for everyone to see. During a livestream aired over the weekend at the Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong 2018 event, more Jump Force gameplay was featured that also focused on the Bleach characters as well as the new Hong Kong map. At nearly the 15-minute mark in the Hong Kong event that can be seen here, the trailer that Bandai Namco release today was shown amid conversations about the game and its newest characters and map. You won’t see any hands-on gameplay of the Bleach characters in the video since they’re not playable in a demo form just yet, at least not according to anything that’s been revealed yet, but you can see more of the Hong Kong arena.

With Bleach confirmed to be in Jump Force, the game has already expanded to include several of the biggest brands in anime and manga. Dragon Ball, Naruto, One Piece, and now Bleach are all accounted for. Death Note also lends some characters to the fighting game, though you won’t be controlling Light Yagami and Ryuk despite them making an appearance in the trailer. We spoke to Bandai Namco at E3 to ask about how the Death Note characters would work in Jump Force and learned that they’re actually not playable and will instead be connected to the game’s story.

Jump Force doesn’t yet have a firm release date, but it’s scheduled to be out in 2019.