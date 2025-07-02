Dune: Awakening Just Got Another Big Update Full of Bug Fixes & More

Since Dune: Awakening released, the developers have put out quite a few big patches. These updates have helped improve stability for the MMO, which has garnered a Very Positive rating on Steam. As improvements roll out, the game is only getting better. This latest update offers several fixes for stability and bugs while also tweaking and balancing gameplay for Dune: Awakening. The initial 1.1.10.00 patch caused a bug where items were disappearing, but Funcom has already released a second hotfix to resolve that issue, as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following server maintenance downtime overnight, the latest Dune: Awakening update arrived on July 2nd. It is available now on Steam, along with the subsequent fix for the vanishing items bug. Like the prior patch, it’s a pretty long list of new features, bug fixes, and combat adjustments to help ensure the best experience as players explore Arrakis. There are also a good number of updates for the UI, along with graphics and animation adjustments.

While there are a few new features, including new weapon schematics, this patch is primarily focused on bug fixes and improvements over adding new content.

Funcom has been hard at work making improvements to dune: awakening

For the full list of fixes, updates, and improvements, check out the full patch notes from Funcom below:

Highlights

Sandworms now linger for a bit around spicefields that have been recently harvested from.

Reduced the frequency of Harkonnen attacks on certain Atreides bases (and vice versa) in Hagga Basin.

Main menu “Play Now” button has been set to filter out private servers.

When streamer mode is active, map creator name is hidden if the player created the sinkchart. In addition, while in streamer mode, sector name in the Deep Desert is now hidden as well.

In the exchange, items can now be listed from and claimed to the vehicle inventory of your Ornithopter.

Improved interaction with vehicles. It should now be easier to enter them from different angles.

We closed several vulnerabilities that could lead to increased combat damage.

Fixed an exploit where you could repair all items to full durability.

Fixed an exploit where a player could duplicate resources.

Fixed an edge case issue allowing vehicles to pass through Pentashields unauthorized.

FEATURES AND CHANGES

Technical and stability:

Main menu “Play Now” button has been set to filter out private servers.

After dying due to Coriolis Storm while offline, players now get moved to Hagga Basin so that the respawn menu shows all respawn points in Hagga Basin.

Trading Post checkpoints can now be used as a respawn point while in different maps.

Updated the minimum required version of Intel GPU driver to 32.0.101.6793 to prevent sand surfaces displaying a triangular mesh pattern when using an Intel Arc graphic card.

Removed false positive warnings about minimum hardware specification and driver version for GeForceNOW users.

Resources, Building, and Crafting:

Moved The Atreides Decorations away from Asmara Efendi (Harko Village Weapons Vendor) and onto Ormunda Laaks (Harko village Structure vendor).

Loot containers dropped after picking up NPC corpses are now invisible if they’re empty for the player who picked up the corpse.

Added three unique weapon schematics to Asmara Efendi.

Vehicle Backup Tool and the Solido Replicator can now be crafted in the Survival Fabricator. The Vehicle backup tool can be found in the Utility Tools category, and the Solido Replicator can be found in the Building Tools category.

Armor in the main menu will now use the correct armor swatches applied to your character in-game.

Range info added to the Welding Torch info card.

Removed the Hawkeye Scanner Module MK5 Unique schematic from Landsraad rewards due to it being an old item not intended for use.

Combat:

Visual improvements to buff and debuff icons for legibility.

Changed the Sentinel ability’s action text from “Detonate” to “Deploy”.

Added range information to Weirding Step’s info card.

Added duration information to Suspensor Pad’s info card.

New VFX created to indicate the way sword parrying staggers multiple targets.

Updated dagger slow blade animations to make the stab connect better.

Correct VFX should now be played on receiving side if shielded or otherwise damage immune.

Underslung weapons can no longer be used while in a passenger seat of a vehicle.

New VFX created to indicate the way sword parrying staggers multiple targets.

We closed several vulnerabilities that could lead to increased combat damage.

Abilities:

Suspensor Dash will now cost 20% of maximum power instead of a flat cost of 75. This allows the perk to be more usable across all tiers of power packs while also making it more costly in high pressure combat situations.

Reduced Poise Damage Resistance of Thrive on Danger to 34% from 50% to avoid scenarios where poise resistance could go over 100% when combined with other effects.

It is no longer possible to jump while under the effect of Crippling Strike.

Updated the description of Center of Mass and Marksman Techniques to indicate that body damage also affects damage dealt to shields.

Performing melee attacks within Gravity Fields will now cause the player to play exhausted attack animations as they strain under the increased gravity.

Updated description of the ‘Ranged Damage’ passive ability. It increases damage with all ranged weapons, not just darts!

ranged weapons, not just darts! Clarified description of poison tooth activation to better convey how it works.

Vehicles:

Tweaked the buggy turret camera to improve overall visibility while operating.

Minor tweaks to the camera when boosting with a vehicle.

Improved interaction with vehicles. It should now be easier to enter them from different angles.

Ground vehicles now have a failsafe system against being stuck in flipped state.

Improved ground vehicles’ behavior when flipped or kicked by the Sandworm.

Scout Ornithopter Thruster modules have seen an increase in speed when using Vulture Mode. Players opting to forego Inventory (or other modules) in favor of a boost Thruster should now have a speed advantage.

Balancing:

Updated anti gravity fields to allow for stationary targets to get out of them rather than be locked into their initial 0 velocity.

Rusher NPCs now animation cancel out of their melee attack finishers when their target moves out of melee range.

Worldbuilding and Exploration:

Sandworms now linger for a bit around spicefields that have been recently harvested from.

Reduced the frequency of Harkonnen attacks on certain Atreides bases (and vice versa) in Hagga Basin.

Improved collision in the room of the Proteus where you encounter your first shielded enemy.

Miscellaneous journey step improvements.

Replaced an incorrect Pardot Kynes’ hologram in an O’odham Testing Station.

A salvagable Buggy in Imperial Testing Station no 10 has been replaced by a broken Buggy.

Respawn Beacons are now removed upon account or player deletion.

Story, Journey and New Player Experience:

Improved journey auto tracking to address edge cases where journey system sometimes did not track the next appropriate journey card.

The Journey step “Complete Contract “The War Profiteer”” will now complete in the Journey even if players have canceled the contract, but continued in the faction story with Thufir Hawat.

User Interface:

Added individual keybinding for “Take” (quick loot), “Exit climbing” (same as CROUCH by default) and “Exit vehicle” (same as PRIMARY INTERACT by default).

Updated colours for the Pinned Recipes display.

Added support for unfavoriting items in the inventory loadout by pressing the [T] key again whilst hovering the favorite item. An input hint on the info card will also show for this.

Updated icons for a Maula vest variant.

Updated the colors used for online status.

Updated the icons for the Slaver Stillsuit.

The Compass shows a consistent coloured line representing which zone the Player is in.

Navigation icons from the Crafting, Journey and Customization menus are animated when switching between them.

While in the expanded Building UI with an active tutorial popup, pressing ESC now correctly closes the tutorial popup instead of collapsing the Building UI.

While in streamer mode, map creator name is hidden if the player created the sinkchart.

While in streamer mode, Sector name in the Deep Desert is now hidden.

Added an additional step to the delete character progress, to make sure deletion is intentional.

In the trade UI, when changing something on the offered items inventory, or the Solaris offer, both players are now set as “not ready”.

Updated the Sub-fief Console icon in the building menu.

Updated the party UI in players menu tab to show accurate amount of slots available in a party.

In the exchange, items can now be listed from and claimed to the vehicle inventory of your Ornithopter.

Improved the text of the dialogue message you get when choosing to visit a friend on another server.

Graphics, Animations, and VFX:

Added and updated another batch of animations in various cinematics, NPC lip-sync during dialogs, and cloth simulation for various outfits.

Optimization improvements on lighting for Wreck of the Hephaestus.

Performance pass on VFX assets for Wreck of Hephaestus cinematic.

New surface hits for LMGs to improve visuals.

Update unique surface hits VFX for Disruptor and Power LMG to improve visuals.

Adjusted brightness of staking unit VFX to make it more grounded.

Softened the lighting transition in an Imperial Testing Station in the Deep Desert.

Audio:

The sound effects indicating an active Blood Purifier has been improved

Re-balanced audio levels on Sandstorms, to make the audible experience better.

Made improvements to melee audio.

Minor audio mix polish tweaks.

Added new sounds for spice bloom geysers.

The headphone mix preset and weapon tails in enclosed spaces are increased to be louder.

The volume of the Ornithopter engine start and engine loop have been lowered.

Voiceover for House Vernius representative at Helius Gate has been added.

Replaced placeholder radio show sound effects with an actual radio show.

FIXES

Technical and stability:

Text chat notification indicating when a player is muted has been localized.

Fixed issue that would cause a server to become unresponsive to logins.

Fixed multiple issues in Deep Desert that caused server crashes.

Addressed cases where players moving across servers would result in a soft locked client.

When the player has no other sub-fiefs on the map and builds one, it will be set as a default respawn location on that map.

The message to make the vehicle you drive/pilot a default vehicle spawn location will no longer show when crossing borders in the Deep Desert.

Respawn menu now appears after the character dies while the game is disconnected.

The death location marker now appears after the character dies while the player is offline.

Fixed an issue that caused the player to sometimes enter loading screen when exiting vehicle in the Deep Desert.

Fixed a rare server crash caused by the permission system.

Fixed an issue causing the service alert notification to block mouse / virtual cursor interactions.

BattlEye has been updated in order to fix some rare crashes.

Fixed an exploit where you could repair all items to full durability.

Fixed an exploit where a player could duplicate resources.

Resources, Building, and Crafting:

Loot bags dropped on placeables should no longer fall inside them.

Fixed an issue sometimes preventing highlighting of placeables with the construction tool.

Fixed an issue that would make a sub-fief consoles projection linger after it has been destroyed.

The favorites hint in the construction tool should now be hidden if all favorite slots are full.

Fixed a bug causing the building menu icons to sometimes show the number 3 on the left corner.

Fixed an issue making it possible to place a wall intersecting a pentashield projection.

“Remove Sub-Fief Console” prompt no longer appears when you try to demolish a sub-fief owned by someone else

It should now be possible to highlight and demolish pentashields that lack power.

Harkonnen prudence doors should now play a pass-through sound effect.

The diagetic UI for large pentashields should now show up properly if the player aims at the center of them.

It should no longer be possible to place large water cisterns slightly inside walls.

Fixed some visual artifacts on the base shields power on animation over the pentashield surfaces.

Fixed an issue causing wind turbines to disappear at shorter distances compared to similar placeables.

Pentashield placement now shows if it is overlapping with something else instead of saying that it can’t snap to sockets.

Fixed being able to build placeables through ceilings and walls.

Placeables with a projection effect should only show up when built, and not as projections.

Fixed an issue where the positioning of a pentashield surface will get stuck overlapped with an existing pentashield surface.

Fixed an issue that caused cancelling crafting requests to sometimes not refund the water cost.

Removed blue rays on corners of pentashield surfaces.

Fixed an issue making it impossible to move melee weapons into some placeables storage.

Fixed the secret doors on imperial testing stations showing an extra error message on interactions.

Visually upgraded the Communinet Transceiver device.

Made Choam Modular Couch slightly larger to fit the player character better.

Tweaked Harkonnen Modular Bench to avoid clipping with player character.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t take items from a loot container using Take All when they were available.

Fixed an issue where the Take Item prompt in the loot preview of a loot container wouldn’t be updated when you could no longer take that item.

Repair icon in the repair station is properly hidden once an item is repaired.

Fixed an issue where item types and durability amounts to restore weren’t shown in the Recycler or Repair Station menus.

Combat:

Fixed problem in swordmaster “afterimage” effect that allowed it to see through environmental vfx.

Fixed the sideways root motion on the staggers that had it.

Fixed an issue where Rusher NPCs could travel too far from their spawn location when in combat.

Gas clouds now fade out instead of instantly disappearing.

Centered the lightning effect on Energy Capsule so it is no longer offset from the character.

Fixed an issue that caused Blade Damage passives to give the incorrect amount of increase for Long Blade weapons.

Fixed edge case where “The Sentinel” would attack an allied “Solido Decoy” clone.

Fixed issue where player can sometimes experience rubber banding issue when attempting to move through other players in social hubs.

Can no longer move civilian npcs in non combat zones using Knee charge.

Fixed an issue where weapon reloading resumed automatically after switching or holstering and unholstering a weapon.

Fixed an issue where melee execute sometimes missed.

Fixed an issue that caused Second Wind to activate when an enemy NPC would die.

Fixed an issue that could cause block to be unusable if a melee weapon was equipped while aiming down sight was blocked due to being too close to geometry.

Melee attacks can no longer critically hit targets.

Fixed an issue that could cause the character to be unable to perform any action other than moving, if they attempted to revive a player while also executing them.

Fixed an issue that could cause a melee attack to become a block or vice versa in some rare perfectly timed situations.

Fixed a rare server crash in the weapon aiming system.

Assault NPCs should now run to regain sight of a Target they’ve lost sight of, and start shooting again once they find the Target.

Fixed an issue that could cause the melee soft lock system to disengage if an attack was initiated in the middle of a weapon swap.

Fixed an issue where assault NPCS were not shooting while picking a new position. Now they will run to regain sight of a target they’ve lost sight of and will start shooting again once they have acquired the Target.

Abilities:

Fixed an issue where sometimes the player would lose the ability to swap weapon after using the Poison Capsule ability.

Fixed a desync that could happen when using “Weirding Step”, causing the player to be stuck in place.

Adjusted the cooldown that you get when equipable abilities fail. It is now a universal ~2.5 seconds.

Players will no longer lose 1 skill point when respeccing their skill tree.

Vehicles:

Fixed bounding box issues for better hit feedback and replaced hit VFX with the correct one.

Harkonnen light ornithopter interior mesh no longer clips through outer hull.

Fixed an issue where players could get trapped inside another player’s ornithopter if it landed on them.

Fixed some collision issues related to the Sandworm.

Fixed issue related to boost functionality and input behavior.

Fixed some LOD issues on some vehicles.

Fixed collision on transport Ornithopter to avoid having players be able to get inside the vehicle.

Fixed an issue where a character exiting a vehicle could appear seated on the ground for other players.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes lead to a crash when a seated character received damage.

Fixed an issue causing the “Out of Fuel” warning notification to sometimes appear briefly when entering a Vehicle.

Players can no longer enter a vehicle that is currently pending travel, meaning the vehicle pilot has a travel confirmation popup open.

Fixed an edge case issue allowing vehicles to pass through Pentashields unauthorized.

When the player character gets blocked inside vehicle collision, it’s now possible to get out.

When the Welding Torch is in Customize Mode vehicle modules now get highlighted properly.

Worldbuilding and Exploration:

The player will no longer fully lose radiation on log out. Any gained radiation will be retained until it can decrease again when logging back in.

Fixed rare crash with exploding barrels.

Player can no longer move on Overland Map while being in loading screen.

Fixed sudden Ornithopter altitude changes near on the Overland map, particularly near Arrakeen and Water Fat.

Fixed camera twitching while mouse panning on the Overland Map.

Fixed issue that prevented repairing a vehicle with passengers in them.

Landing a flipped Carrier Ornithopter in vulture mode will not result in the vehicle continuously sliding afterwards.

Vehicle cameras are now a bit less likely to clip through terrain.

For players in the same party, damage will be reduced to 25 % when shooting with Ornithopter rockets at each other.

Fixed an issue where the sandworm threat indicator could get stuck at max in the deep desert.

An issue with planar lock toggle for Ornithopters when crossing server boundaries in the Deep Desert was fixed.

Fixed a potential camera issue that could happen after being eaten by the giant Ringmouth sandworm in the Deep Desert.

Fixed an edge case issue causing the Landsraad to get stuck.

Fixed a floating island in Deep Desert.

Fixed an issue where a duplicate delivery window would appear when delivering a certain journal to Jocasta Cleo.

Improved respawn behavior of target NPC in contract “The Price of Rejection”.

Adjusted the position of a couple of objectives in contract “Looking for Leaders”.

Fixed an issue where some Maas Kharet ambushers in the O’odham would instantly appear at ground level rather than drop down from above.

Fixed an issue where the cuttable hatches on small shipwrecks could appear misaligned.

Fixed an issue where contract “Making a Martyr” would resolve when killing an unrelated and completely innocent Maas Kharet assassin.

Performed an optimization pass on the entrance of the Imperial Testing Station in O’odham.

Walking through a passage at the Hand of Khidr is now smoother, and players will no longer get caught on a ledge.

Extended a pipe inside CHOAM Mineral Facility #7 in Hagga Rift, so that it now connects to the rock wall.

Addressed some minor collision issues on assets in Atreides Fortress.

Addressed some minor collision issues on assets inside CHOAM Mineral Extraction Facility #5.

Fixed a visible gap in a wall in Imperial Testing Station No. 76 in Jabal Eifrit Al-Janub.

Fixed floating asset issues in several Hagga Basin locations.

Adjusted collision on building pieces and set dressing in Imperial Testing Stations in Hagga Basin.

Addressed collision issues on multiple locations in Hagga Basin.

Added a sand mound under a scaffolding structure where the player could get stuck in Eastern Vermillius Gap.

Addressed gaps in the landscape in multiple Hagga Basin locations.

Fixed small gaps in the ceiling of Imperial Testing Station no 163 in O’odham.

Removed wrong textured sand mounds under an NPC outpost in Eastern Shield Wall.

Fixed collision issues on Harkonnen Fortress where players could unexpectedly interact with invisible surfaces. Collision has been updated to better match the shape of the building, improving movement and preventing unintended blockages.

Replaced scrap metal with a more appropriate asset to improve visual consistency and prevent clipping with a nearby metal pipe. Also adjusted surrounding asset placement for better alignment and overall fit and added an additional metal piece to conceal minor clipping issues.

Adjusted color of sand mounds and sand decals on main building of Mysa Tarill.

Addressed misplaced assets in different locations around Hagga Basin.

Smoothed out steep landscape angles a bit in order to address textures looking stretched.

Fixed a clipping issue between secret bookshelf and walls in Imperial Testing Station no 29 and also did an optimization pass.

NPCs should no longer walk through and get stuck in cliff walls of their camp sites.

Adjusted textures of sand and rock surfaces across Hagga Basin.

Fixed a spot behind some mining machinery in Hagga Rift where players could get stuck.

Updated the mesh of an arch inside Mysa Tarill landmark to improve collision.

Removed abundant assets and collision on assets and did an optimization pass on the Wreck of Hephaestus.

The hatches on the side of the small crashed shipwrecks should now always be above sand and therefore cuttable.

Fixed several issues with the cuttable panels in the Wreck of Hephaestus.

Fixed an issue where players could lose the Ceremonial Damasteel Sword permit key item when dying.

Fixed an issue that caused Copper-tier Light Armor worn with a Stillsuit to not provide Heat Protection or allow catchpockets to gather water.

Fixed a rare issue where Thufir Hawat would fail to recognize Minimic Film deliveries from Zayn De Witte and hence block contract completion.

Fixed an issue that caused exchange terminals to not be available in some servers.

Story, Journey and New Player Experience:

Debug text should no longer be appearing in subtitles of certain Shigawire Reels.

Added correct 21:9 aspect ratio setup for cinematic scenes that did not yet have this.

Ariste should no longer look to the side, but at the player, in the Star Door dialogue in The Sietch.

Fixed issue where an incorrect camera would show during the assassination of the Water Shipper

Camera should no longer be twitching during Harkonnen Pledge cinematic.

Addressed issue where ‘Add a sandbike inventory Mk1 to your Sandbike’ substep of ‘A Backup Plan’ journey was not retroactively completable.

Addressed issue where certain decorations did not complete ‘Construct a Decoration from a CHOAM furniture Set’ journey step.

Addressed issue where Dew Reapers would not continuously harvest water between dewfield patches.

Addressed issue where fire visuals were missing from portion of New Player Experience.

Addressed edge case issue where player could inadvertently get stuck in New Player Experience environment.

Subtitles in the intro movie now match the style of the regular subtitles and respect the accessibility settings.

Fixed an issue where players could complete a Journey step without triggering a key cinematic at the Introduction of the Assassins Handbook.

Fixed an issue that could block player progression in The Assassination Journey.

User Interface:

The UI panels for the Journey menu no longer overlap the Social Button

Player name now fits correctly into the space limit in the Social Menu and if not, will auto-scroll.

While in the expanded Building UI with an active tutorial popup, pressing ESC now correctly closes the tutorial popup instead of collapsing the Building UI.

Fixed an issue when using virtual keyboard with controller which would submit the text even when just closing the virtual keyboard by any means.

Fixed a bug that could cause the Inventory tabs to get out of sync and overlap each other

Fixed an issue with several discovery toasts appearing more than once.

Fixed some layout issues with tab buttons with long texts.

Fixed an issue where the favourite icon on the inventory loadout item would remain on the item when dragged into the backpack.

Fixed an issue where activating the Spice Prescience ability caused certain UI elements (such as the Heat Bar, Sandworm Bar, and Party Info) to disappear.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Cancel Contract’ button would disappear after switching away from and back to the Contracts tab.

Fixed positioning issue with XP notifications.

Fixed a bug where the Solaris icon appeared broken after the trading complete popup.

Fixed an issue where respeccing your skill tree whilst in a vehicle would incorrectly clear the vehicles abilities and not auto equip your starting ability.

Fixed an issue where learning an ability in your skill tree whilst in a vehicle would not auto equip the ability to a valid empty slot.

Fixed issues where switching from the survey probe launcher while doing a survey would break the survey UI and not cancel the survey.

Fixed a bug where the HUD showed incorrect steps or progress for active “Untwisted Questions” advanced trainer contract.

Fixed an issue that caused an inaccurate controller prompt for scroll right button in building and welding menus.

Fixed an issue with the notification system that could potentially cause a crash when travelling to and from the Overland map.

Fixed an issue where the View button on gamepads and the TAB key on keyboards became unresponsive after a notification appeared.

Fixed an issue causing reset of keybinds to defaults not persisting.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mentor description box to get overlapped by dialogue options in character creation.

Fixed a bug where in streamer mode, the player name wasn’t hidden if the player was the reason of their own death.

Fixed an issue where certain Map Marker types would disappear after a Coriolis Storm on Hagga Basin and Social Hubs, causing the Survey Report to become incorrect, and important information to be lost.

Fixed an issue where the crafting progress bar could get desynced on the player’s UI.

Primary Source for Welding Torch in Tech Tree should now say “Imperial Testing Station”, which matches the icon to the right of the label.

Tooltip when hovering the Continue button in the Main Menu was fixed to show target server player will be teleported to instead of the Home server. Travel dialog when clicking the Continue button in the Main Menu was also fixed to show target server instead of the Home server.

Inaccurate controller prompt for scrolling right button has been fixed.

Fixed an issue where the scrollbars in the Contracts menu were not functioning correctly

Fixed issue where privacy policy could be automatically accepted due to skipping cinematic.

Trying to talk on party or guild chat without being in a party or a guild, now correctly appears as a generic error.

Fixed confirm button input not working correctly on the edit guild description and Sub-fief console edit name popups.

Fixed a bug causing friends pending acceptance to be shown on the “Add permissions” menu.

Inviting another player to join a guild through the Inspect menu now provides feedback if the the invite succeeded or failed.

Removed “Player joined guild” chat broadcast message for the player that created the guild.

Numerical input fields no longer move the caret to the end on every edit.

Fixed guild disband popup opening twice if triggered using the keyboard.

In the Keybind Settings, keys that are symbols are now represented as such instead of their name, i.e. ‘[‘ instead of ‘Left Bracket’.

Fixed an issue where certain map markers would disappear after a Coriolis Storm in Hagga Basin and the cities, making the Survey Report incorrect and lacking important information.

Fixed an issue where gamepad input was still processed even when the game window lost focus.

Improved behaviour where Landsraad victory and decree popups on the Landsraad UI screen would appear again after traveling or relogging.

Graphics, Animations, and VFX:

Fixed an issue causing weapon to flicker when aiming with and holstering a scoped rifle.

Fixed the dark gray and gray lipstick color position in the character creator and corrected their color.

Fixed character LOD issues in cinematics.

Fixed minor clipping issues on Choam Light Armor.

Fixed an issue where the landscape would render “blurry tiles”.

Fixed issue where personal map marker in Deep Desert was placed not under the cursor.

Fixed issue in Deep Desert where survey information was shown for wrong zone.

Fixed issues with NPC’s dissapearing on rotating camera in Arrakeen.

Fixed incorrect settings on several lights to address flickering and bloom issues

Added missing lighting for several dialog scenes.

Fixed Medium Chemical Refinery missing VFX when crafting.

Fixed colour of vehicle dust trails to fit better Red Desert.

Fixed rocket launcher vfx being misplaced for Buggies.

Improved muzzle flashes visuals to fit various viewpoints.

Update Cinematics campfire to use final assets for cutscenes.

Shooting the compactor to a campfire now will remove the light from said campfire.

Fixed vehicle explosions to scale properly.

Fixed Sardaukar Cape silk shading being disabled.

Replaced a doorframe in the shipwreck of the Second Trial of Aql.

Replaced placeholder radio show SFX in Arrakeen with actual radio show.

Fixed an animation issue causing weapon to briefly stick out through the player character’s chest if aiming during weapon unholstering or while mantling a ledge.

Fixed an issue causing the Sandbike Big Moment aspect ratio to flicker.

Fixed issues with T-posing and camera offsets that affected The Fourth Trial of Aql.

Fixed an issue where a frame was missing camera, making an unintended scene flash for a second.

Player pose and animation should now be consistent during the “Awaken Prescience” cutscene of the Fourth Trial of Aql.

Fixed an issue causing GPU crashes related to memory corruption from camera shake

Fixed an issue that made the Trial of Aql failed test VFX not always work.

The Water Shipper boss no longer stands in T-pose at the end of the assassination cinematic.

Polished visuals of a rope present in cave area of first tutorial.

Lighting exposure balance has been done for the Carthag cinematic.

Audio: