‘Jump Force’ Getting Collector’s Edition, Closed Beta

Along with confirming that the game is in fact coming this February, Bandai Namco has announced some additional details for its epic anime fighting crossover game Jump Force, including a closed beta and a special collector’s edition.

First off, the game will feature a Season pass, which will add nine additional characters to the fray, alongside the ones that are coming to the main roster. A list of these characters hasn’t been made available just yet, but we should know a little more in the months ahead.

In addition, the publisher has released a new pre-order bonus for the game, in the form of three exclusive costumes, along with Frieza’s Hover Pod, which can be used as a lobby vehicle. You can check these items out in the picture below.

And for those that really want to go all out with Jump Force, there’s a huge Collector’s Edition on the way, going for $260 and available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game. As you can see below, it’s loaded with goodies, including a 30cm tall diorama statue featuring Dragon Ball Z‘s Goku, Naruto of Naruto fame and Luffy from One Piece. In addition, you’ll also get a physical copy of Jump Force in a Steelbook case, along with three art boards and other exclusive items that will be revealed in the months ahead.

Finally, Bandai Namco confirmed that a closed beta will take place in October. Players that are interested can register on the official site between now and October 7. Entry is not guaranteed, but it doesn’t hurt to give it a try.

Those that do qualify will be able to partake in the fighting action from October 12 through 14, giving you two whole days to try out the characters and see what they have to offer.

This, combined with the new characters that are being revealed on a regular basis, should keep fans excited for what’s to come from the full release. Fingers crossed that Jump Force lives up to the hype when it arrives early next year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Make sure you check out the new Tokyo Game Show trailer as well!