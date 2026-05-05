June 2026 Is Going to Be a Huge Month for Lord of the Rings Games

The last few years have been a bit of a letdown for Lord of the Rings fans eager for new games set in Middle-earth. Last year’s cozy Tales of the Shire got a pretty mixed reception, as did 2023 survival game Return to Moria, and we don’t need to talk about Gollum. While the rumblings of a new major Lord of the Rings video game sound promising, it’s still likely a few years away. That means that, right now, the most exciting things happening for Lord of the Rings fans in the gaming space are centered in the world of tabletop gaming. And fans just got some excellent news on that front.

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Tabletop gaming fans eager to step into the world of Middle-earth have their fair share of options. From The One Ring to the 5e-compatible The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying Game, there are plenty of ways to roll dice with your friends in the Tolkien universe. And on June 2nd, both of these official Lord of the Rings TTRPGs are getting massive expansions. Specifically, The One Ring will get 2 new supplements, while the 5e Lord of the Rings Roleplaying will get 1 new addition. So if you’ve been looking for a new Lord of the Rings adventure or an excuse to finally try these TTRPGs, June is your chance.

The One Ring Gets War of the Ring & Hobbit Tales Supplements

Image courtesy of Free League Publishing

The One Ring is Free League Publishing’s official Lord of the Rings tabletop RPG, which is now in its 2nd edition. The game uses a custom TTRPG system that lets players set off on their own adventures in Middle-earth, in the years before the events of The Hobbit. And in June, it’s getting not one but two new major supplements to give fans even more options for their next epic quest.

On June 2nd, Free League will release 2 new supplements for The One Ring. The first is called Hands of the White Wizard. As its name suggests, this supplement will explore the machinations of Saruman the White, which helped set the War of the Ring into motion. The expansion features 6 new adventures, with a story centered on Saruman the White. New allies, foes, mysteries, and lore will also be added to the TTRPG with this new text.

For those who prefer a slightly cozier take, The One Ring will also get a new Hobbit Tales expansion. This supplement brings players plenty of new Hobbit-centric content, with 5 ready-to-play adventures that take you on a journey across the Shire. This content was part of the original starter set for The One Ring, now available as a standalone supplement for 2nd edition.

The Trials of Saruman Arrives for 5e Lord of the Rings Roleplaying

Image courtesy of Free League Publishing

For those who prefer the familiarity of D&D 5e, there’s The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying. This game brings you to Middle-earth with 5e-compatible rules perfect for gently nudging your D&D group to try something new. And this game, too, will be getting a new supplement on June 2nd alongside The One Ring.

Trials of Saruman is a 5e-compatible counterpart to the Hands of the White Wizard expansion for The One Ring. It will bring the same Saruman-centered adventure to the 5e Lord of the Rings game. The content will be roughly the same, but adjusted for the different TTRPG ruleset, so you’ll get 6 Middle-earth adventures centered on Saruman the White.

All of these new TTRPG expansions will release from Free League Publishing on June 2nd. So, there’s plenty of time to plan your next adventure with The One Ring or The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying Game. That said, if you want to grab an early look, you can pre-order these upcoming releases on the Free League webshop for early PDF access to the materials.

Have you played either of the major Lord of the Rings TTRPGs? Do these expansions tempt you to jump in? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!