New Lord of the Rings Game Will Adapt The Iconic Trilogy

The Lord of the Rings is a beloved franchise for so many reasons, and there seem to be even more great projects on the horizon, thanks to a new live-action film and a host of compelling games in development. Now there’s a new Lord of the Rings game on the way, and not only will it be teaming up with a beloved game system, but it will be adapting the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy.

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Lord of the Rings fans just received their first look at a brand new game titled The Lord of the Rings: Ascension, which brings the wonders and icons of Middle-earth to the stellar deckbuilding-based gameplay of Ascension. The game will accommodate 1 to 4 players as they adventure through three interconnected Ascension sets based on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, including The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. The new game is set to hit Gamefound later this year, and you can get your first look at the new game below.

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Everything We Know About The Lord of the Rings: Ascension

So far, we’ve received some look at the artwork of The Lord of the Rings: Ascension, and one of the early standouts of the game is the fact that the game features all-original artwork with its own unique style. While the heroic characters like Gandalf, Samwise, and Legolas have an almost classic animated look to them, Gollum and the Orcs have an almost horror element to their designs, and it immediately sets this game apart from other games in the franchise.

Stone Blade Entertainment first introduced fans to Ascension in 2010, and it has continued to evolve and expand as a franchise ever since. The core deckbuilding is always satisfying and should be just as compelling with the fantastic characters and world of The Lord of the Rings.

As you build your deck, you’ll have the option to rally the Free Peoples of Middle-earth and recruit iconic heroes and add immensely powerful cards, and you’ll need to do all that while resisting the pull of The One Ring. You’ll be adventuring and building out your roster across three different sets that follow the grand story through The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King.

The Lord of the Rings: Ascension is set to hit Gamefound this summer, and we’ll keep you posted when the release date is officially revealed. You can find the campaign page right here.

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