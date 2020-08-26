Just Dance 2021 First Song List Revealed

Just Dance 2021 has revealed the first set of songs that PS5, Google Stadia, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch players can look forward to when the game releases this year. Included in this first wave of songs are artists like Shawn Mendes, Sean Paul, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Daddy Yankee. In addition to this, Ubisoft has also revealed the game's first modes, which include the return of some fan-favorite and classic modes.

To accompany all of this, Ubisoft has also released not one, but two new trailers. One of these, the song list trailer, can be found at the top of the article. Meanwhile, the new more general trailer can be found further down the article.

Below, you can check out the first set of songs and modes revealed, courtesy of Ubisoft:

First Song List:

“Señorita” by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Dance Monkey” by Tones And I

“Que Tire Pa Lante” by Daddy Yankee

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

“Temperature” by Sean Paul

“Feel Special” by TWICE

“Juice” by Lizzo

“all the good girls go to hell” by Billie Eilish

“In The Navy” by The Sunlight Shakers

“Zenit” by ONUKA

“Heat Seeker” by DREAMERS

First Modes:

Sweat Mode – Exercising has never been so fun! Start your own routine with Sweat mode and keep yourself motivated by tracking calories burnt and time spent dancing.

Kids Mode – You’re never too young to dance! Kids mode is tailor-made for the needs of the youngest players. They can enjoy eight new kid-friendly songs and choreographies for a fun dance experience.

Co-op Mode – Stronger together! Team up with friends and share the fun thanks to the return of Co-op mode. Get together and combine scores to rule the dance floor!

Just Dance Unlimited*** – Keep the party going! Access the Just Dance Unlimited subscription-based streaming service to (re)dance to over 550 songs! It doesn’t stop there, as new and exclusive songs are added throughout the year. Every copy of Just Dance 2021 comes with one month of free access!

Ubisoft notes that like previous installments, there will be brand new music, as well as music for everyone. Included are 40 new songs and universes, as well as new quickplay mode and an improved World Dance Floor to enjoy these songs.

Just Dance 2021 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch, and it's currently poised to debut on November 12.

