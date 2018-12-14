Kanye West Calls for a Meeting With ‘Death Stranding’s’ Hideo Kojima, Fans React

Rapper Kanye West has been known to throw some curveballs to the gaming community a time or two, including his seeming connection to Cyberpunk 2077 earlier this year. Now it looks like the controversial rapper has his eyes set on another game as the star took to Twitter to request a meeting with Death Stranding’s Hideo Kojima.

West took to his Twitter account earlier today to tag the game creator with the caption, “Let’s meet today, I’m in NY as well”:

@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN Let’s please meet today I’m in NY as well — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Following no response, he tried a different approach:

Heard Hideo Kojima is in NY We need to meet Does anyone know where he is or how to contact him — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Immediately fans began speculating what this proposed meeting could be. Could Kanye want to try his hand at the gaming market, or is there an even bigger secret at play? Whatever it is, fans can’t get enough of it:

kanye doing entire soundtrack for death stranding confirmed — m̶o̶r̶n̶i̶n̶g̶ (@Gooddmorning) December 14, 2018

Ye producing the next MGS soundtrack??? pic.twitter.com/wlP8VCvWXL — King Æ (@AnotherEchelon) December 14, 2018

Put kayne in death stranding pic.twitter.com/LyvxkRDOSj — 匚ㄖ匚ㄖ☆ㄒ卂卩丨ㄖ匚卂 (@M3rmaidBoy) December 14, 2018

Kanye going to do the music for the next trailer? pic.twitter.com/nYNk55C7V4 — PostimusMaximus (@PostimusMaximus) December 14, 2018

It looks like the second time was the charm, because gaming guru Geoff Keighley has the hookup while more and more industry professionals chimed in:

I got ya — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 14, 2018

While personally I’d love to see West contribute something to Death Stranding because both he and Hideo Kojima have a very abstract way at creating art, it seems that the vast majority is hoping for something Metal Gear Solid related despite Kojima no longer being associated with Konami.

It’s interesting to say the least. It seems like there is a mystery afoot and we honestly can’t wait to see what happens next!

