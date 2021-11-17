Katy Perry and Other Musicians’ Pokemon Cards Are Rarest Ever

Pokemon cards featuring musicians Katy Perry, Post Malone, and J Balvin are literally one-of-a-kind cards. Last month, ComicBook.com reported that The Pokemon Company produced actual Pokemon cards featuring three musicians who performed songs on the P25 music album released to celebrate the Pokemon franchise’s 25th anniversary. The cards were “V” cards of the musicians Katy Perry, Post Malone, and J Balvin, depicting a cartoon version of that artist with one or two partner Pokemon. At least one physical copy of each card was made and given to the musicians as a gift, while digital versions of the card appears on the Pokemon website.

The Pokemon Company has now clarified that there are no plans to put these cards into wider circulation. A note was added under each card stating that the cards were for “promotional use only.” “This special Pokemon TCG card is for promotional use only,” a statement reads under each card. “[Musician] was gifted with a printed version of this card as a special thank you for their collaboration and contribution to the program. Currently, there are no plans to print this card for consumer use or purchase.”

This means that there is likely only one printed version of each card “officially” in existence, unless The Pokemon Company has extras sitting in some office somewhere. Should Perry, Malone, or Balvin ever decide to sell their respective card, some collector will likely be willing to pay a ton of money for the card. It wouldn’t be the most expensive card to hit the market, but it would still likely sell in the five figures due to each card being the only one of its kind.

We’ll note that this isn’t the first time that The Pokemon Company has printed a non-official card featuring a real-life person. Tsunekazu Ishihara, the president of The Pokemon Company, received a Ishihara-GX card to celebrate his 60th birthday. That card was distributed to guests at a private birthday celebration back in 2017. While the card is definitely an unofficial card, graded versions of the card sold for nearly $13,000 at auction, and that was before the recent boom in rare Pokemon cards.