Kerbal Space Program 2 Gets Another Delay

Kerbal Space Program 2 was set to release in 2022, but developer Intercept Games and publisher Private Division have announced the game will now arrive in early 2023 on PC, with the PlayStation and Xbox versions coming sometime after. The news will likely come as a disappointment for a lot of fans of the first game. However, in a video announcing the delay, creative director Nate Simpson says that the team has "set ourselves a very high bar of quality," and the extra time will help to deliver on those lofty aspirations.

"We've set ourselves a goal internally of creating an experience that is both original and breathtaking. And as I've mentioned before, we've augmented our team with the developers of the original Kerbal Space Program, and together, we're creating something of which we are all very, very proud," said Simpson. "I cannot express how much it means to us as a team that we have the support of a community that recognizes the importance of creating something high-quality, even if it means taking a little bit of extra time."

Kerbal Space Program 2 has been delayed several times over the last few years. At one point, the game was supposed to release in 2020, before being pushed back to fall 2021, then 2022, and now early 2023. Previous delays for the game were attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused a significant number of complications for game developers throughout the industry. The pandemic was not cited as a reason for this latest delay, but it's possible that it's still having an impact on the team.

It's clear that Intercept Games wants Kerbal Space Program 2 to deliver an experience that can surpass the original, while offering something truly special. Considering the impact the first game has had on so many players, that will be a difficult task, but hopefully the extra time will help the team achieve their goals. For now, fans will just have to keep finding new ways to have fun with the original Kerbal Space Program!

