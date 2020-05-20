Kerbal Space Program 2 Delayed

Kerbal Space Program 2, the sequel to the acclaimed space simulator that was supposed to be releasing sometime during 2020, has now been delayed to Fall 2021. The developers working on the game shared a message with the Kerbal Space Program community through the game’s social media accounts to first shared the news of the delay and then to explain it. The team cited “unique challenges” associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and said the goals the team was trying to hit of having an “expansive game loaded with new features” required more time than the team had initially planned for.

The message from the game’s team can be found in the tweet below that was shared from the Kerbal Space Program account on May 20th. It broke the bad news first before explaining the reasoning and apologizing to those looking forward to the game since they’ll have to wait quite a bit longer for it now.

“As you all know, we’ve been working hard to make the best and most authentic KSP sequel possible,” the Kerbal Space Program 2 team began. “This is an ambitious goal. We are making a big, expansive game loaded with new features, but doing so will take longer than we previously anticipated. With everything going on in the world today due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we’re facing many unique challenges that require more time to safely iterate, create, test, and make KSP2 as great as it can be.”

Heads up Kerbonauts, we've a message from mission control for you.#KSP2 pic.twitter.com/aa1aTEloXG — Kerbal Space Program (@KerbalSpaceP) May 20, 2020

Private Division’s statement continued to say that this definitely isn’t the news that people wanted to see, but the community can at least look forward to more progress videos and dev blogs as work on the game continues.

The new Kerbal Space Program never really had a set release date beyond some time in 2020, so the delay at least isn’t as big a blow as a game which already had a release date that was months away. The developers capped off their message by thanking the community for their interest and the game and said to stay tuned for more information.

“We appreciate everyone who has been on this journey with us, we really can’t wait to be flying alongside all of you, and we look forward to sharing more along the way,” the devs said. “Safe launches to all the Kerbonauts out there and stay tuned!”

