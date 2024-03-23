Killer Klowns Game Will Include Movie's Iconic Theme Song After All

The Killer Klowns from Outer Space movie has a lot of moving parts that turned it into a cult classic horror film, and one of those parts is the theme song that sets the mood for the movie right from the beginning. The movie's theme song is aptly called "Killer Klowns (From Outer Space)," and if the creators of Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game were trying to make a faithful movie-to-game adaptation, it reasons then that the game would have to include the theme song, too.

There was concern this week, however, that the game wouldn't actually use the theme song. Michael Pilmer indicated as much on social media on Friday by posting that the song "won't be in the upcoming Killer Klowns Video Game" and that its absence was a mistake. Fortunately for fans, it appears those concerns about the song were unfounded, because Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game publisher IllFonic has confirmed that the "Killer Klowns" song will indeed be in the game.

Pilmer's post about the song situation was first shared on Facebook wherein he said not including the song was "like a total slap in the face after all the love and loyalty fans have given that song for 36 years." Others chimed in to agree, and word spread on socials that the game supposedly wouldn't use the song. That post has since been deleted, but screenshots of have been shared around.

The Dickies announced that their Killers Klowns theme song won’t be in the upcoming video game. Here’s a screenshot because the post is now gone. pic.twitter.com/rMSvdhXlEX — ħigh_Yélloώ (@final_ghoul_) March 22, 2024

"Got some gnarly news to share, a true bummer: THE DICKES' Killer Klowns from Outer Space theme song won't be in the upcoming Killer Klowns Video Game," Pilmer's post on behalf of The Dickies said. "Yeah, makes ya feel a bit gutted."

We reached out to the publisher, IllFonic, about this situation. IllFonic reassured Killer Klowns from Outer Space fans by saying that the song will actually be in the game and will be heard in the start menu of Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game as well as in the credits. Similar messages have been shared on socials by the official accounts for the game to assuage any concerns about the faithfulness of the adaptation.

"We have a license for the song as seen in one of our trailers," a comment from the game's Facebook page said on one of its posts after someone asked about The Dickies. "The song is licensed for the start menu and the credits of the game. We saw a recent post, that has since been removed, and we were quick to make some calls as we were equally confused. Thanks to everyone who alerted us as we LOVE this song in the game. And the Klowns would be very upset too."

Sure enough, you can hear the song used in the trailer above. Licensing for horror games is already tricky enough before you even factor in music, so the concerns about the song weren't unfounded given Pilmer's post, but Killer Klowns fans can rest assured knowing that the theme song will be in the game.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is scheduled to release on June 4th for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.