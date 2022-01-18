Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary Event Details Announced

New details associated with the 20th anniversary event for Kingdom Hearts have been unveiled by Square Enix today. Last year, Square revealed that it would be holding a special presentation at some point in 2022 as a way of celebrating the long-running action-RPG franchise. And while it remains to be seen if this event in question will bring with it any major announcements, we now at least know the general outline of the showcase.

Detailed via social media today, Square Enix announced that the Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event is slated to transpire later this spring on April 10, 2022. The event itself is going to take place in Tokyo, Japan, and fans in the region will seemingly be able to attend. “We’ll kick off the 20th anniversary celebrations with a mini concert, a chat and Q&A with the development team, an exhibition and much more,” Square Enix described of what the event will have in store. “A video of the event will be made available at a later date.”

On April 10th we're hosting a Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event in Tokyo!



While this 20th anniversary event for Kingdom Hearts is surely exciting for those that will be able to attend in-person, it remains to be seen if any noteworthy announcements will come from the showcase. The fact that Square Enix isn’t going to be live streaming this online as it occurs suggests that nothing major related to the future of the series will end up coming about. Then again, Square Enix has opted in the past to reveal new glimpses at the future of Kingdom Hearts during events that weren’t broadcast online. For instance, the release date for Kingdom Hearts 3 was originally announced to fans during a live concert that featured music from the history of the franchise. Once Square made this announcement to fans in attendance, it then uploaded the new trailer to the internet not long after for those at home to watch. The same thing could always end up transpiring with this presentation.

