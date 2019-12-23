Kingdom Hearts 3 Listing Hints at Possible PC Release

A store listing for the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III downloadable content, Re:Mind, appears to hint at a possible PC version of both it and, ostensibly, the base game. PC port rumors are exceedingly common for video games that are otherwise limited to consoles, but usually these trace back to nothing more than general online scuttlebutt and hearsay. In other words, sources that are impossible to substantiate. The store listing, however, seems to be a bit more definitive, even if there’s a possibility that it’s simply an error.

All of this traces back to a discrepancy between how the base Kingdom Hearts III is described in its store listing and that of the Re:Mind DLC. Here’s what the base game has to say under “Installation” on the Microsoft Store’s page for it:

“Install on your home Xbox One console plus have access when you’re connected to your Microsoft account.”

And here is how the Re:Mind DLC store page says under its “Installation” bit:

“Get this app while signed in to your Microsoft account and install on your Windows 10 devices.”

The difference here, of course, being that one very clearly limits installation to the Xbox One, while the other leaves things open for interpretation. In the most generous light, this is simply a copy editing mistake on the part of whomever added the little blurb to the store about installation. On the other hand, this could be a genuine hint that the DLC is being prepared for PC as well as console, meaning that the base Kingdom Hearts III (one imagines) is also heading to the platform in question.

Kingdom Hearts III is now available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The upcoming DLC, Re:Mind, is set to release for PlayStation 4 on January 23, 2020 and Xbox One on February 25, 2020. As of yet, no PC port has been announced. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

