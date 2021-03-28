Kingdom Hearts Fans Celebrate the Game's 19th Anniversary

By Marc Deschamps

On March 28th, 2002, Square Enix released Kingdom Hearts on the PlayStation 2 in Japan. The concept seemed like it might be a hard sell for audiences; a video game combining the worlds of Final Fantasy and Disney seemed unusual to say the least! In the 19 years since however, the franchise has sold more than 30 million copies, spawning direct sequels and a number of side games across multiple platforms. It remains to be seen what the future will hold for the series, but with the 20th anniversary coming up next year, it wouldn't be surprising to see something new announced in the near future!

Given the immense popularity of the series, it should come as little surprise that many fans have taken to social media to share their love for the series. Of course, Square Enix also took the opportunity to thank fans for their passion for the franchise!

Are you a fan of the Kingdom Hearts series? Have you been playing the games since the beginning? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Kingdom Hearts!

Sora has come to mean a lot to fans.

prevnext

Haley Joel Osment has really brought the character to life.

prevnext

The games have always inspired incredible fan art...

prevnext

...and quite a bit of merchandise!

prevnext

Fans have formed a lot of strong bonds through the series.

prevnext

Some can even remember where they were the first time they played it!

prevnext

It's hard to believe the series has been around this long.

prevnext

Many more to come seems like a very safe bet!

prev
Start the Conversation

of