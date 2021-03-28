Kingdom Hearts Fans Celebrate the Game's 19th Anniversary
On March 28th, 2002, Square Enix released Kingdom Hearts on the PlayStation 2 in Japan. The concept seemed like it might be a hard sell for audiences; a video game combining the worlds of Final Fantasy and Disney seemed unusual to say the least! In the 19 years since however, the franchise has sold more than 30 million copies, spawning direct sequels and a number of side games across multiple platforms. It remains to be seen what the future will hold for the series, but with the 20th anniversary coming up next year, it wouldn't be surprising to see something new announced in the near future!
Given the immense popularity of the series, it should come as little surprise that many fans have taken to social media to share their love for the series. Of course, Square Enix also took the opportunity to thank fans for their passion for the franchise!
19 years ago today the very first #KingdomHearts game launched and we’d like to say thank you to all of you – our friends, for being our power and joining us for every adventure along the way ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IL09FUDeb7— KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) March 28, 2021
Are you a fan of the Kingdom Hearts series? Have you been playing the games since the beginning? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Kingdom Hearts!
Sora has come to mean a lot to fans.
prevnext
HAPPY BIRTHDAY SORA!! You’ve been my favorite character throughout the whole Kingdom Hearts series! Your smile always light up day and helps soo much with things I’ve been going through with my life. You will always be in my heart forever 💕 pic.twitter.com/WLQECDqtGj— Liyah (@xLeasminex) March 28, 2021
Haley Joel Osment has really brought the character to life.
prevnext
Haley Joel Osment's performance as Sora in the 1st Kingdom Hearts specifically is one of my favorite voice acting performances of all time. Happy Birthday Kingdom Hearts. #KingdomHearts #Sora— Connor (@IDPoteto) March 28, 2021
The games have always inspired incredible fan art...
prevnext
Happy Birthday to the classic! #kingdomhearts pic.twitter.com/vOyhDi02y1— Dera 💤 (@DeraMoui) March 28, 2021
...and quite a bit of merchandise!
prevnext
Happy 19th Anniversary @KINGDOMHEARTS Thanks for all the smiles and tears. May our heart be our guiding key. pic.twitter.com/TRAEfYjyLv— Gissy || ••Xaria•• (@iiGissy) March 28, 2021
Fans have formed a lot of strong bonds through the series.
prevnext
Considering I met my wife on a Kingdom Hearts message board, I owe this series a great deal. Thank you for the adventures!— Steven Bryce Wroten (@StevenBryceWrot) March 28, 2021
Some can even remember where they were the first time they played it!
prevnext
19 years ago today I was at my cousin's freezing basement and playing #KingdomHearts on its midnight release. I was so immersed that I literally couldn't care about the temperature😂. KH is the game that really got me into games and I'll always be thankful for that.— Uzair محمد Syed ALL FF/KH 🏆 (@MakoSOLIDER) March 28, 2021
It's hard to believe the series has been around this long.
prevnext
Kingdom Hearts birthday got me nostalgic I grew up with this 😭— Soul (@UItimecia_) March 28, 2021
Many more to come seems like a very safe bet!
prev
Happy 19th Birthday to #KingdomHearts and many more to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a9SoAGSOEZ— Fade2Black (@Fade2_Black_) March 28, 2021