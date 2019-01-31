‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Makes Fun Of Itself In the Opening Sequence, And We Can’t Stop Laughing

Look, we’ve been waiting for Kingdom Hearts III for a long time. A LONG TIME. Now that it’s finally here, players can jump back into the role of Sora after over a decade of waiting, so of course Square Enix had to have one last punchline that was way wittier than I originally gave it credit for.

After the opening sequence, the screen fades to black with what most would assume means the official game’s logo will pop up and the main journey will begin. Of course, Square Enix can be quite cheeky when they want to be and their opening scene was one last joking prod into our pain:

With so many spin-offs and odd naming choices, “Kingdom Hearts II.9” is admittedly a sly move. After diving back in for a second run to complete all of the side missions I missed, I couldn’t help but to think back on the small detail at the beginning and I was happy to see I wasn’t alone:

Bro when this game said Kingdom Hearts 2.9 I fucking died inside a little #kingdomhearts3 — Chris (@theChrisDS) January 29, 2019

My face when I got through the intro and it said kingdom hearts 2.9 pic.twitter.com/KuumJocMFx — IAmForeverBoundless (@LongLostUchiha) January 29, 2019

Everyone when they saw Kingdom Hearts 2.9 pic.twitter.com/ios91fSdnh — Shostic (@Local_Hobgoblin) January 29, 2019

Kingdom Hearts 2.9 was mad disrespectful lmao — Shostic (@Local_Hobgoblin) January 29, 2019

cant wait for kingdom hearts 2.9 re:final chapter 0.2 prologue remix hd edition final mix 358/2 days — aqua (@aqua_ebook) January 28, 2019

Kingdom hearts 2.9 is pretty fun. Oh wait, I mean KH3. pic.twitter.com/kIQkjKJGIO — aninjaninja (@aninjaninja) January 31, 2019

That moment when Nomura hits you with the Kingdom Hearts 2.9 like 10 minutes into the game. pic.twitter.com/RpB5H0cxTk — Jalen (@NoctisArashi) January 29, 2019

Jokes aside though, with that long of a gap between games, a little more than a simple intro is needed and the actual Kingdom Hearts III logo does appear further along. If that helps. It probably doesn’t.

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. You can also check out our full review right here.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

