‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Leaks Has Square Enix Considering Changing Up How They Handle Future Releases

Kingdom Hearts III has been a game that has been hyped up for a long time now and though its finally arriving next week, that doesn’t the road to release has been super smooth. In fact, some of the issues leading up to launch has Square Enix rethinking how they handle future game release.

Creator Tetsuya Nomura recently sat down with Famitsu to talk about the upcoming game and what fans can look forward to. That being said, he did also touch on what it was like for the studio to have the massive leak hit a few weeks ago and how that impacted the title’s launch and how they plan on tackling future releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This case is now handled by the habilitated authorities, so I don’t have anything else to say about it,” the creator said with translation courtesy of DualShockers. “Also, there has been some misinformation regarding the case. There have been people saying that a large quantity of copies were leaked by different sources, but the truth is only four copies of the game were leaked, and all by the same source. It’s very regrettable that one person brought sorrow to many Kingdom Hearts fans for their personal gain. After this case happened, I realized how simultaneous releases worldwide can be dangerous, and for future games I’m responsible for, I might reconsider from releasing them that way, at least for the physical versions.”

It’s not hard to see that spoilers were going to happen — leaks or not. The game releases officially today in Japan, not everyone else will have to wait just a few more short days. With the difference in release schedule, gameplay, story details, and so much more are now basically public property. Shifting their practice over to a release schedule with every region on the same page could dissuade a lot of those spoiler concerns, though leaks will always still be a probability.

Though the bright side is that the game is almost here! Kingdom Hearts III officially releases on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 January 29th! Are you excited to finally get that Kingdom Hearts game time in? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!