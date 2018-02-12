New Kingdom Hearts III Renders Show New Characters, World, and Weapons

Prepare your eyeballs, because we’re about to overload you with tons of new Kingdom Hearts III renders and screenshots. Courtesy of 4gamer, most of these renders are lifted straight from the footage we saw in the latest Kingdom Hearts III trailer out of D23 Japan. If you missed that trailer, you’ll definitely want to catch up on that first. This was no simple teaser; this is almost four full minutes of new Kingdom Hearts III gameplay and footage, which shows us the Monsters Inc. world for the very first time! Watch above.

The trailer opens up with a confrontation between Sora, Goofy, Donald, and Marluxia, who we won’t even try to explain to you because his role within the canon is so convoluted and we don’t truly understand it ourselves. Fast-forward about a minute into the trailer, and we get to the good stuff. Here we have our first look at the Monsters Inc. world and laughing floor.

Obviously you can expect to see plenty of Mike and Sulley, and Sora’s entire party has been decked out with new transformations. This is our first time seeing official renderings of Sora, Goofy, and Donald as monsters, and you can check all of those images out right here, along with so many others.

When we first saw the Toy Story world revealed in the last Kingdom Hearts III trailer, we marveled at how closely the creative team at Square Enix was able to emulate the aesthetic and vibe of the Toy Story films. We see their talent on display in the Monsters Inc. world as well; Mike, Sulley, and Boo resemble their big-screen counterparts perfectly, and our protagonist and his party fit into the world so well we wouldn’t be surprised to see them show up in the next movie.

The trailer also gives us a fantastic first look at Sora’s new keyblade, which will take exciting new forms. We briefly see gameplay footage of Sora battling with massive dual claws, as well as a yo-yo variant. The combat is more polished and cinematic than it’s ever been before, and everything looks like it’s shaping up beautifully.

We can’t wait to learn whether or not we’ll actually get to bring this game home with us in 2018. As soon as we see more, you’ll be the first to know! Stay tuned.