‘Kingdom Hearts’ Themed Rooms Coming To Tokyo Disneyland

We’re just days away from the release of Kingdom Hearts III– yes, finally– and Disney is ramping up with promotions for the game, including a recent pop-up exhibit in Orlando. But die-hard fans may want to keep tabs on what’s happening in Disneyland Tokyo, as the Ambassador Hotel will be getting specially themed Kingdom Hearts rooms. Yes, actual hotel rooms.

The news was first shared by Japanese site DTimes, which notes that the rooms will be available for a limited time, going from March 26 through June 30. They’ll have special decorations, souvenirs and linen sheets based on the forthcoming Square Enix adventure. (And we’re pretty sure the hotel staff is keeping tabs on the limited edition items, so maybe don’t go trying to stuff them in your bags.)

Reservations for the rooms will be opening up on the official Tokyo Disney website starting on January 30th around 14:00 Tokyo time, and are likely to sell out very quickly. Just a word of warning.

As you can see from the pictures, the rooms feature wonderfully designed sheets, headboards, pictures and fixtures, including the lamp and table. What’s more, the hotel keys are actually Keyblades! You’ll be getting two of these to open the doors, complete with collector cases so you can add them to your collection after you check out. The reservation also includes two collector’s souvenir postcards, which you can see below.

The rooms will have two regular beds or one trundle-bed, depending on your preference; and will hold three people in all. That’s more than enough for a small family or a group of friends going to visit the park. Just be aware of the price- the rooms go for 46,100 yen a night, or around $424 in U.S. dollars.

Again, you’ve only got until June 20 to book your reservation for these special rooms, so make sure your wallet is ready for the vacation of a lifetime. Maybe bring along your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One so you can enjoy the game while lying back in your Kingdom Hearts bed. Because that’s really the way to play it, right?

If you can’t quite afford this dream vacation, you can still enjoy Kingdom Hearts III when it finally arrives on January 29 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

