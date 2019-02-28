‘Kingdom Hearts III’ VR Goes Live Today for Free

Kingdom Hearts has been enthralling fans for a very long time now with its fantastical tale filled with magic and friendship. With so many enjoying Kingdom Hearts III and with the news that a few expansions are on the way, it’s understandable why so many would have the series on their minds – which makes the latest update perfect for those looking to get up close and personal!

Kingdom Hearts VR is available starting today — for free – on the PlayStation VR system. We weren’t sure when we were supposed to be getting this addition, especially once it was hit with so many delays, but it’s here and offers a charming short story for fans to experience as if they were in the world themselves.

According to Sony’s original announcement that had this VR experience slated for the previous holiday season, “[Gather] your friends and family to enjoy a free 10-minute interactive video featuring the series’ iconic, breathtaking music. While we won’t spoil exactly what you’ll experience, we can confirm that you will also be able to unlock new content as you keep playing!”

Keep in mind, this isn’t meant to be a game into itself, simply a new experience. Roughly ten minutes, the VR experience is meant to encapsulate what this franchise is all about while giving the VR player a chance to re-experience what’s happened thus far in a charming new way.

The studio took to Twitter yesterday to confirm that the long-awaited PSVR experience would be going live today on February 28th, though an exact time was not given. When it does pop up, it will be located in the PlayStation Store both in the Free section as well as VR.

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Thoughts on the new VR experience and the latest game itself? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!