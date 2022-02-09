Kirby and the Forgotten Land Trailer Reveals New Mode

Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the newest Kirby game due out just over a month from now, got a trailer during February’s Nintendo Direct to show off a new mode called “Mouthful Mode.” The trailer revealed shows that in this mode, Kirby will be able to absorb real-world objects instead of just sucking up his enemies around him to gain powers. The release date for the game held true during the trailer, too, with the new game due out on March 25th for the Nintendo Switch.

The trailer for the Mouthful Mode can be seen below with just over three minutes of gameplay from Kirby and the Forgotten Land featured. It opens with a brief cinematic featuring Kirby inhaling a whole car before showing the actual gameplay that shows how – and what – he’s able to consume to gain powers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With the new Mouthful Mode, Kirby can inhale real-world objects & use moves different from copy abilities,” Nintendo’s reveal of the new trailer and the Kirby game mode said. “Make a stop at Waddle Dee’s Weapons Shop, where copy abilities can be evolved! Evolving copy abilities will expand his range of attacks, change his appearance, and make him more powerful!”

Besides inhaling cars, Kirby can also inhale cones, vending machines, and more objects that you wouldn’t expect Kirby to go after but ones that’ll apparently be pretty useful in combat and in exploration. A flurry of different power-ups and evolved abilities was shown towards the end of the trailer as well.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the new Kirby game, the listing on the Nintendo site offers more details about what to expect from it.

“Float off on an all-new adventure as the powerful puffball, Kirby,” Nintendo’s listing about the game said. “Explore in 3D stages as you discover a mysterious world with abandoned structures from a past civilization—like a shopping mall?! Copy enemies’ abilities like the new Drill and Ranger and use them to attack, explore your surroundings, and save the kidnapped Waddle Dees from the ferocious Beast Pack alongside the mysterious Elfilin. Hope you’re hungry for an unforgettable adventure!”

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is scheduled to be released for the Nintendo Switch on March 25th, so expect more trailers and reveals to be shared in the coming weeks as we get closer to its release date.