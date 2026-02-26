Square Enix’s Best RPG Gets New Release, Free for Some

The best Square Enix RPG has received a new release, and this new release is free for some. Of course, what the best Square Enix RPG of all-time is is an intense debate between two games: Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy 7. Purists may say the former, but the popularity of the latter in comparison may give it an edge. If you are in the camp of the former, you may be excited to know there is a new version of the original version of the RPG.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, Square Enix has released a new version of Final Fantasy 7 on PC via both Steam and GOG. This new version replaces the previous version, which was delisted earlier in the month. The previous version can no longer be purchased, but those who already own it can continue to play it as Final Fantasy VII – 2013 Edition. Meanwhile, those who own this previous version will get this new version for free. Those who don’t will need to fork over $11.99.

What’s New in the New Version

There aren’t a ton of differences between this 2026 version and the previous 2013 edition. There are some though. For example, there is now a 3X Speed Mode, which lets you play through battle, travel, and select events at three times the speed. There is now also the ability to turn battle encounters off, though story event battles still must be completed in order to advance the story. There is also a new Battle Enhancement Mode, which makes it so you can recover HP/MP during battles and max out the Limit gauge. Lastly, there is a new autosave feature.

In 2026, some may prefer to play the ongoing remake of Final Fantasy 7, but those who want to experience the nostalgia of the original, or go back in time to see the pioneering RPG more in its original form, this new release is excellent. And considering the Square Enix RPG has been delisted on Steam and GOG for a little bit, it’s good to have it back.

It’s important to note that any previous mods will not work with this new version until the makers of the said mods issue an update, which some may never do.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.