Epic Games Store Gives Away Final Free Games of February 2026

The final free games for the month of February 2026 are now available to download on the Epic Games Store. For the most part, February has been a bit of an underwhelming month on the Epic Store, as most of the freebies that have been given out have been unknown quantities to most EGS users. Still, these giveaways have allowed members to save hundreds of dollars in total, which is always great. Now, Epic is closing out February and kicking off March by offering up two more PC games that can be picked up immediately.

Starting today, February 26th, and running until the morning of March 5th, the Epic Games Store is giving out Boxes: Lost Fragments and My Night Job. Boxes is likely the more prominent game of the pair, as it’s a puzzle game that just launched in 2024. Although it never blew up in terms of popularity, those who have played it have given the game great reviews, which means that it’s very much worth checking out now that it’s free.

My Night Job is then considerably older and released all the way back in 2016. This indie beat ’em up tasks players with taking down hordes of monsters with a variety of different weapons. Like Boxes: Lost Fragments, My Night Job has never sold very well, but it has been pretty well-received in terms of acclaim.

In total, the Epic Store is giving out only $25 worth of free games this week. This is definitely on the smaller side when it comes to savings, especially compared to previous offers. Perhaps as we move into March, we’ll begin to see more prominent giveaways in the weeks to come.

If you’d like to learn more about these new free games on the Epic Games Store, you can find trailers and descriptions for them both below.

Boxes: Lost Fragments

“As a legendary thief, your next assignment lures you into a grand and lavish mansion. There you find a series of puzzle boxes, designed for an unknown purpose. Suddenly, you realize that this is no ordinary building and that you are no longer in control of what is unfolding, and perhaps never were. What should have been a quick in-and-out, turns into your own harrowing struggle for freedom and answers.”

My Night Job

“My Night Job sends players into an abandoned building and sicks hordes of monsters on them. They can use more than 60 weapons, from vases and floor lamps to chainsaws, shotguns and ginormous hammers. If the monsters thrash too many rooms or the player’s health bar runs out, only an entry in the highscore list will remain of you.“

