What Is The Knuckles Trailer Song?
Knuckles used "Knuck If You Buck" by Crime Mob.
Knuckles debuted a trailer for the Paramount+ spinoff series featuring "Knuck If You Buck" by Crime Mob. Following events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Idris Elba is back as the red echidna. He's trying to adjust to life as a guardian of the Earth but greedy folks keep getting in the way. The soundtrack to knuckles throwing hands is Crime Mob's inescapable 2004 single, "Knuck If You Buck." Penned by a group of Atlanta teenagers in the aftermath of Y2K, the rap song is still considered a classic by many.
Back in 2018, the delightful culture podcast The Nod provided an oral history of "Knuck If You Buck." The Gimlet Media show managed to interview producer Lil Jay and his collaborators on what made this earworm come to life. Like most good stories back in the 2000s, it starts with a trip to Six Flags and a good old fashioned street fight.
"Knuck if you buck started with a beat. In the Summer 2002, I made to beat," Lil Jay began. "In my mind, I'm imagining that ******* fight at my mom's house. (Man he got his a** whooped.) Just one streetlight on. Thinking about that bell, that bell came from that street light. So I made the beat, the beat was inspired by OOMP Camp, my homeboy Jam, Pastor Troy etc. It was inspired by that kind of energy. Threw them little snares in there. So, the beat was done, but we need a hook…"
"So, my partners, Psycho Black from Crime Mob and Big Man come up with 'Knuck If You Buck'," Jay recalled. "I said, 'Nah, that doesn't sound right. Change it to boy.' I said never mind, I do it. That's how it went. We got the hook. I still hadn't put the hook with the beach yet though. I tried a whole bunch and nothing worked. Then I said, 'Let me put this on the beat I made before I went to Six Flags.' That hook with that beat? I said, 'That's it right there.'"
Did you love this song in the Knuckles trailer? Check out the best reactions down below!
Real W's
prevnext
- Crime Mob’s “Knuck If You Buck” in the intro
- Kid Cudi as a villain
- Sonic, Tails & Knuckles together
- ESPN 8 THE OCHO
Aight I’m hooked #KNUCKLES— Tony M. Centeno (@_tonyMC) February 8, 2024
pic.twitter.com/qIOnHchBqV
The future makes no sense
prevnext
Knuck If You Buck theme song going crazy lmfaoooo https://t.co/neG3OlLF3Q— Big Civilian (@fadecorner) February 8, 2024
It really works
prevnext
Using KNUCK IF YOU BUCK AS THE SONG FOR THE KNUCKLES MOVIE?!?!?!!??!!! Oh that’s GENIUS😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/307xI8wyPt— Maya Angelique👑 (@moneyymaya) February 8, 2024
February off to an interesting start
prevnext
THEY PLAYING KNUCK IF YOU BUCK FOR KNUCKLES NEW SHOW??! BLACK HISTORY MONTH GOING OFF! 😂 https://t.co/bkjECzQt7l— Atlanta Hood Historian (@kodakk6000) February 8, 2024
20 whole years!
prevnext
Fun fact: this summer is the 20th anniversary of "Knuck If You Buck" https://t.co/rGA9VJG4fZ— Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) February 8, 2024
The kids will know
prevnext
a new generation will get to know “knuck if you buck” and i’m just ….so full. 😂 pic.twitter.com/PJg68cmbXc— Tez. (@ItsMontez) February 8, 2024
Just amazing
prevnext
Whoever made the decision to put ‘Knuck if You Buck’ in this trailer is the type of people we need more of to PROPERLY bridge the gap between black culture and gaming.
That is TOO perfect. https://t.co/Fb0XkoYcUr— Jiikae (@Jiikae) February 8, 2024
Wild crossover
prev
Knuckles x Knuck If You Buck cross over is crazy! @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/Fnm8YzDQem— Khleo Thomas (@KhleoThomas) February 9, 2024