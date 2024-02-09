What Is The Knuckles Trailer Song?

Knuckles debuted a trailer for the Paramount+ spinoff series featuring "Knuck If You Buck" by Crime Mob. Following events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Idris Elba is back as the red echidna. He's trying to adjust to life as a guardian of the Earth but greedy folks keep getting in the way. The soundtrack to knuckles throwing hands is Crime Mob's inescapable 2004 single, "Knuck If You Buck." Penned by a group of Atlanta teenagers in the aftermath of Y2K, the rap song is still considered a classic by many.

Back in 2018, the delightful culture podcast The Nod provided an oral history of "Knuck If You Buck." The Gimlet Media show managed to interview producer Lil Jay and his collaborators on what made this earworm come to life. Like most good stories back in the 2000s, it starts with a trip to Six Flags and a good old fashioned street fight.

"Knuck if you buck started with a beat. In the Summer 2002, I made to beat," Lil Jay began. "In my mind, I'm imagining that ******* fight at my mom's house. (Man he got his a** whooped.) Just one streetlight on. Thinking about that bell, that bell came from that street light. So I made the beat, the beat was inspired by OOMP Camp, my homeboy Jam, Pastor Troy etc. It was inspired by that kind of energy. Threw them little snares in there. So, the beat was done, but we need a hook…"

"So, my partners, Psycho Black from Crime Mob and Big Man come up with 'Knuck If You Buck'," Jay recalled. "I said, 'Nah, that doesn't sound right. Change it to boy.' I said never mind, I do it. That's how it went. We got the hook. I still hadn't put the hook with the beach yet though. I tried a whole bunch and nothing worked. Then I said, 'Let me put this on the beat I made before I went to Six Flags.' That hook with that beat? I said, 'That's it right there.'"

