Knuckles Trailer Breaks Record for Paramount+

Knuckles has found the way to breaking a new record. On Friday, Paramount+ revealed that the first official trailer for Knuckles has broken their record for a trailer debut across all original programming on social platforms in the first 24 hours, with a total of 4.3 million views and counting on YouTube alone. The Knuckles trailer provides the first look at the upcoming live action/animated hybrid series, which is a spinoff of Paramount's hit Sonic the Hedgehog film series.

In addition to the Knuckles trailer, it has been confirmed that the series will air a brand-new television spot during Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon. Knuckles "and some friends" are also expected to make an appearance on Nickelodeon's special kids and family broadcast of the Super Bowl.

What Is Knuckles About?

Set between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Knuckles follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

The cast of Knuckles also includes Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital). Ben Schwartz reprises his role as Sonic the Hedgehog, with Colleen O'Shaughnessey also returning as Tails and Tika Sumpter reprising her role as Maddie.

Will There Be a Sonic the Hedgehog 3?

A third Sonic the Hedgehog film has already been greenlit, and is currently scheduled to make its debut in theaters in December of this year. Plot details surrounding Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are currently unknown, other than that the film is expected to fully introduce the fan-favorite antihero Shadow the Hedgehog. Schwartz, Elba, O'Shaughnessey, and Sumpter will all return, as well as James Marsden, Lee Majdoub, Tom Butler, and Jim Carrey as Robotnik. Krysten Ritter and Alya Browne have joined the cast in currently-unknown roles.

"I don't know anything about it. I know Jim Carrey said that he might retire," Schwartz previously told ComicBook.com about Sonic the Hedgehog 3. "I hope that we all get to come back and do another one because I would love it," Schwartz explained. "That's one of my favorite characters, so my hope of all hopes is that all of us come back and we get to make another one, and then we get to add a Shadow. I hope that it keeps going. I hope that I keep doing it because I love that. I love that franchise so much."

What do you think of the Knuckles trailer breaking records for Paramount+? Are you excited for the upcoming series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Knuckles will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on April 26th.