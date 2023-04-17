Knuckles Paramount+ Series Synopsis Revealed

Last year, Paramount+ revealed plans for a streaming series centered around Knuckles the Echidna. A spin-off of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the series will see the return of Idris Elba in the title role, as well as several other characters from the first two films. A synopsis for the series was released today via Variety, giving fans an idea of what to expect from the narrative. Apparently, the series will see the return of Wade Whipple, played by Adam Pally. In a first synopsis for the series, Paramount has revealed that the show will see Knuckles agree "to train Wade as his protege and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior."

In the first two Sonic films, Wade is depicted as the good-natured (but bumbling) deputy of Green Hills, where he works alongside sheriff Tom Wachowski. Wachowski is played in the films by James Marsden, who has not yet been confirmed for the series. However, the show will see the return of his wife Maddie Wachowski, who is played by Tika Sumpter. The series will be set between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the next film in the series, which is currently slated to release on December 20, 2024.

Knuckles first appeared in the video game Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which released on the Sega Genesis in 1994. The game initially saw Knuckles positioned as an antagonist of Sonic, but the two eventually became friends and allies, just as they did in the movies. Knuckles has even gone on to appear in his own video games, including titles like Knuckles' Chaotix. At this time, it's unclear if the Knuckles series will see any additional Sega characters appear, but it could be the perfect place to introduce Chaotix cast members like Vector, Charmy, and Espio.

As of this writing, a release window has not been revealed for Knuckles, but production on the series is now underway. Hopefully Sonic fans won't be kept waiting too much longer for the show to release!

