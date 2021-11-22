Kojima Productions Opens Film, Music, and TV Division

Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions has officially opened a new division that will specifically work on movies, television, and music, it was announced today. The new studio is based in Los Angeles, California and is headed up by Riley Russell, who joins the company from PlayStation. Notably, this is far from the first time that Hideo Kojima himself has indicated that Kojima Productions would end up making movies and other creative endeavors.

“The new division will be tasked with working with creative and talented professionals in television, music and film, as well as the more familiar games industry,” said Russell, according to GamesIndustry.biz. “The team has as its charter, the goal of expanding the reach and awareness of the properties now under development at Kojima Productions, and to make them even more a part of our popular culture. Although we are a global organization, the new business development team will be centred in Los Angeles, CA. We are truly excited and looking forward to working with the very best entertainment talent we can, across all of the entertainment industries.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/KojiPro2015_EN/status/1462769182328729612

Exactly what the new team might work on first is currently unclear and not part of the announcement. It seems like the first order of business is expanding on those properties being worked on by Kojima Productions, which would likely mean more Death Stranding content of some sort. Rumors and reports continue to circulate about what video games Kojima Productions and Hideo Kojima might be working on next, but details are extremely light and tenuously sourced.

“Finding new ways to entertain, engage and offer value to our fans is essential in a fast-moving, ever changing storytelling world,” added Kojima Productions’ Yoshiko Fukuda. “Our new division will take the studio into even more areas that present our creative narratives beyond videogames and to open up ways for our fans to communicate and immerse themselves in these spaces.”

As noted above, the new Kojima Productions division is based in Los Angeles and dedicated to movies, television, and music. The latest video game from Kojima Productions, Death Stranding, is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Kojima Productions itself right here.

What do you think about Kojima Productions opening a new business division for film, television, and music? Are you excited to see what sorts of things the company creates in those fields? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!