Hideo Kojima Says His New Studio Will Make Films

After years of dabbling with movie-length trailers, cutscenes, and so on, Hideo Kojima appears to finally be ready to take on films. According to a brief line during an interview in a recent BBC Newsbeat documentary, Kojima’s studio, Kojima Productions, will officially start making films in the future. What, exactly, that means is unclear. But! He did say it.

“In the future Kojima Productions will start making films,” Kojima says late in the documentary. “If you can do one thing well, then you can do everything well.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think within the next few years, gaming will move on to streaming,” he adds. “Movies, dramas and games will all be streamed, and you’ll enjoy them on your iPad or iPhone or a screen anytime, anywhere. When that happens, games, films and dramas will have to compete in the same space. I’m very interested in the new format of game that will appear on there, and that’s what I want to take on.”

What do you think of the short documentary? Would you watch movies made by Kojima and his studio? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding, the first video game from Kojima Productions, describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release on November 8th for PlayStation 4, and it was recently revealed that the game would also be coming to PC in 2020. It’s unclear when, or even if, Kojima Productions will make its first film. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game title right here.