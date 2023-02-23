Konami Reportedly Planning "Pretty Big E3"

Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding E3 2023, and which companies will be in attendance. Organizer ReedPOP recently confirmed to ComicBook.com that the show is "full speed ahead," and participants will be revealed soon. That hasn't happened just yet, but it seems an appearance by Konami was recently revealed by the Video Games Chronicle podcast. Apparently, Konami will have a "pretty big E3," with a new Castlevania and a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater both set to appear. Until we get official confirmation, readers should take this with a grain of salt!

For the last few years, Konami had been moving away from video game development, focusing mostly on compilations of older games and other aspects of its business. Last year, it looked like things started to shift, as the company announced several new projects based on its Silent Hill franchise. Following those announcements, fans of Metal Gear and Castlevania were left feeling a bit jealous! However, if this report is accurate, it would seem that Konami has some big plans in store. E3 could be the perfect place for Castlevania and Metal Gear to take the spotlight, and Konami could get a lot of attention with the absence of Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony!

There are a lot of questions surrounding E3 2023 and which companies will have games to showcase. We know that Ubisoft is planning to attend, and with Konami reportedly coming as well, the event is starting to take shape. If ReedPOP is hoping to bring E3 back to its former glory, the organizer is going to need publishers on this level to attend, and this would seem to be a pretty good start. We still don't know if companies like Capcom, Electronic Arts, or Sega will be there, but it seems like information is starting to come at a fast clip!

E3 2023 is set to take place Tuesday, June 13th, through Friday, June 16th.

[H/T: Wario64]