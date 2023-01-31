E3 2023 Reportedly Won't Feature PlayStation, Nintendo, or Xbox

While an in-person E3 event is set to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center this year, it seems the show will be missing the three biggest names in the industry. According to sources for IGN, Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox will all be skipping the event this year. PlayStation comes as little surprise, as the company had been making a habit of skipping the event over the last several years. However, Nintendo and Xbox are much more surprising. Nintendo switched its presentations to a Nintendo Direct video format in more recent years, but the company did maintain a presence at the show.

Without Nintendo, PlayStation, or Xbox, there are still a lot of companies that could make E3 2023 a worthwhile experience, including Ubisoft, Capcom, Konami, and Electronic Arts, to name a few. However, the show's organizers will have a difficult time competing with other options. Summer Game Fest Live is slated to take place on June 8th, and a lot of companies have found success with their own digital events. One of the problems with events like E3 is they made it easy for some games or presentations to get lost in the shuffle, and curated digital events make it easier for companies to target their specific audiences.

This year's E3 was slated to be the first in-person E3 event since 2019. The show has always been one of the most highly-anticipated among gamers, and some of the biggest games ever have been revealed during past events. News that the big three won't be attending will make it harder for the convention to attract a lot of other names from the industry, and the kind of press that really put the show on the map.

E3 2023 is set to take place from Tuesday, June 13th, through Friday, June 16th. As the show draws closer, we'll learn a lot more about which companies will be attending the event. Hopefully the show's organizers will still be able to make it worthwhile!

