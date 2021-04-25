Konami Files New Castlevania, Metal Gear Trademarks

✖

In Japan, Konami has filed new trademarks for Castlevania and Metal Gear Rising. The discovery was made by Gematsu, but no other information is known, at this time. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance was released on multiple platforms in 2013, but is not available on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. A re-release of the game would be in keeping with Konami's current priorities, as the company has mostly shifted away from new game development, placing a greater emphasis on ports and compilation games. As far as the Castlevania trademark is concerned, however, it's impossible to say what Konami might be planning!

Developed by PlatinumGames, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance released to mostly strong reviews. While most Metal Gear games put a greater emphasis on stealth, Revengeance focuses more on sword combat, with players taking on the role of Raiden. Following the game's release, there was talk regarding a sequel, but those plans seemed to fall through following Hideo Kojima's split from Konami. As such, it feels like a port is more likely than a follow-up.

Metal Gear fans have been starving for new content over the last few years, and there have been a lot of rumors about a new game in the series, possibly developed by another company and published by Konami. Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed at this time, though Metal Gear Solid voice actor David Hayter recently confirmed hearing rumors about a remake of the first game in the series.

Konami's properties have been a hot topic of conversation in the video game industry over the last few years. Castlevania, Metal Gear, and Silent Hill still mean a lot to the publisher and to a lot of gamers, despite the fact that new games haven't been produced in some time. These new trademarks could point to some kind of future plans, but it seems more likely these are ports, as opposed to wholly new games. Still, for those that never experienced Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance in the first place, that could be an exciting prospect. For now, fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed that Konami will finally give Castlevania and Metal Gear some much-needed support!

Would you like to see Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance release on current consoles? Did you play the game when it first got released? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!