Tomb Raider Devs Reveal Which Marvel Hero They’d Want Lara to Go up Against

Last month, I was given the opportunity to talk with the folks over at Eidos Montreal and Square Enix to discuss Shadow of the Tomb Raider and play a whopping four hours of the incredible game. We spoke about puzzles and progression, Lara’s journey and friends, the trilogy and its closure, and so much more. Being part of ComicBook.com, however, I couldn’t not ask about a potential Marvel vs. Croft face off — even more so considering Square Enix’s Avengers Project that’s currently in the works.

When I asked Game Director Daniel Bisson and Lead Writer Jill Murray about who they would like to see Lara Croft go up against in the Marvel universe, things got a bit silly. Bisson joked that there was an obvious answer to that, which would be the fellow bow and arrow expert Hawkeye.

It was a funny moment when a Square Enix rep replied, “Green Arrow,” as he’s clearly a DC character and therefore wouldn’t be a part of the MCU. An easy mistake to make, not because the characters are necessarily similar, but both are true badasses and would provide an incredible fight if faced against Lara Croft.

Though the consensus was that Lara Croft would in fact kick both Green Arrow and Hawkeye’s butt, Murray said, “I’d actually love to see who could get madder. Would it be Lara or the Hulk? I’m not so sure he’d win in that scenario.”

If that doesn’t show you how much darker and tough Croft is in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, I don’t know what would.

If you’re interested in checking out what we thought of our four glorious hours with the game itself, you can check out our full impressions coverage right here.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a much darker journey, one that I am thrilled to go on and seems to be a promising conclusion to a much younger Lara’s journey. Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases on PC, Xbox One and PS4 on Sept. 14th.