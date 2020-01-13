Last Call for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Pre-Order Deals

Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot arrives on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this Friday, January 17th. Naturally, that means this is your last chance to take advantage of pre-order deals and bonuses. This is especially true if you’re game for the Collector’s Edition, which is back in stock on Amazon for the PS4 and Xbox One after a very long absence. The Collector’s Edition includes the full game, an exclusive diorama figure, a hardcover artbook, and an awesome-looking collectible Steelbook.

On the other hand, the standard edition is also available on Amazon and via Walmart with a 17% discount. Note that special items like FigPins at GameStop and action figures at Target (in-store only) will be attached to these pre-orders (some in lieu of a standard discount). Best Buy is offering 2-months of FunimationNow Premium Plus for free with their pre-orders, and they should price match Amazon and Walmart without any issues. Pre-order bonuses will include a sub-quest, early access to Bonyu’s training, and one cooking item.

“Relive the story of Goku in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.”

Experience the story of Dragon Ball Z from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of Dragon Ball lore for the ﬁrst time!

Play through iconic Dragon Ball Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles that will test the limits of your combat abilities. Increase your power level and rise to the challenge!

Don’t just fight as Goku. Live as Goku. Fish, ﬂfly, eat, train, and battle your way through the Dragon Ball Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of Dragon Ball characters.

