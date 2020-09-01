Last Chance for August's Free PlayStation Plus Games

✖

Tomorrow is the start of September, which means that PlayStation Plus subscribers have just a few hours left to claim this month's free games. The month of August allowed subscribers to pick-up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys. Given the popularity of the latter title, it seems likely that most PlayStation Plus subscribers have already snagged Fall Guys, but those that haven't yet should be aware that the game will retail for $19.99 starting on September 1st! Effective tomorrow, the two games will be replaced by September's free PS Plus offerings: Street Fighter V and PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

The round's almost over! PS Plus members can download Fall Guys for free until August 31, so move fast: https://t.co/GnnysXWx8d pic.twitter.com/Y1we51w0tg — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 30, 2020

Fall Guys has been a massive success since its release earlier this month. The battle royale game has been downloaded millions of times, and gamers without a PS4 have been clamoring for a release on platforms such as Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Dataminers have discovered hints that the title might see release on Switch, but until Devolver Digital and Mediatonic announce anything official, the game remains exclusive to PS4 and Steam.

Released earlier this year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is a remake of the 2009 game. Notably, this version of the title does not have a multiplayer component, as Activision did not want to split the player base. Instead, the publisher has continued adding updates of older maps to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. While this proved disheartening for some fans, the single-player campaign for Modern Warfare 2 has long been considered one of the more highly-regarded in the franchise.

Street Fighter V and PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds should prove to be good options for gamers looking for enjoyable multiplayer options on PS4. Unfortunately, PlayStation Plus is offering the base game of Street Fighter V, as opposed to the more recent Champion Edition. As such, both of these games have been available on the platform for quite some time now. Still, fans of fighting games or the battle royale genre should find something to enjoy, if they haven't already purchased either title!

