Fall Guys Datamine Seemingly Reveals Nintendo Switch Plans

A dataminer has discovered files in the Steam version of Fall Guys mentioning Nintendo Switch. The file "NintendoSDKPlugin.dll" was discovered by @OatmealDome on Twitter. According to the dataminer, this means that it has support for the console's software development kit. While this does not guarantee that a Switch version will happen, it certainly seems like the best hint so far that Mediatonic and Devolver Digital might bring the game to the platform! The developer had previously asked fans to let them know other platforms they'd like to see the game on, so clearly there are future plans beyond PS4 and Steam!

Interestingly, Fall Guys has the "NintendoSDKPlugin.dll" file in its game files on Steam. This means that the Fall Guys Unity project has support for the Nintendo Switch's SDK (not necessarily that it *will* come to Switch). It's also been there since the first version. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) August 19, 2020

Fall Guys has proven to be a massive hit since its release earlier this month. As a result, gamers have made it quite known that they'd like to see the title appear on platforms such as Switch, Xbox One, and mobile. At the moment, Mediatonic's focus seems to be on the current platforms, but a Switch port would certainly make a lot of sense. Owners of Nintendo's handheld hybrid are constantly looking for more ports, and the allure of portable Fall Guys would be hard to deny.

The popularity of the game has been quite surprising, to say the least. The official Fall Guys Twitter account is currently holding a Battle of the Brands for the SpecialEffect charity. A number of different companies have expressed an interest in seeing their mascots or logos appear as skins in the game, prompting Mediatonic to open a competition to earn just that. As of this writing, YouTube Gaming Channel FGTEEV is in the lead, with a stunning $422,222.22 pledged for the charity. With the game attracting this much attention, it seems all too likely that Fall Guys will appear on other platforms sooner, rather than later!

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

