Last Chance for New iPad and iPad Pro Deals

If you were thinking about picking up a new iPad, your time to take advantage of holiday deals is growing short. In addition to the shipping window closing, we’re also seeing sell outs on the best deals.

At the moment, the most affordable option comes in on the new 32GB iPad which is available at Walmart in Gold, Silver, and Space Grey colors for $249 ($80 off) with free shipping (arrives before Christmas). That matches the best price that we saw around Black Friday. Grab it here while the sale (supplies) last (just select the color of your choice). The 128GB model is available via Amazon for $329 – $349 ($80 to $100 off) depending on the color.

The standard iPad is the best choice for most people (it even has support for the Apple Pencil this time around), but if you’re game to go big with the iPad Pro (which actually has a lot of potential as a machine for both work and gaming) Amazon is currently offering the new 11-inch, 64GB iPad Pro in Space Gray for $759 ($40 off). Grab it here while you can.

A basic spec list for the iPad and iPad Pro are as follows:

iPad (2018 model):

• 9.7-inch Retina display

• A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture

• Touch ID fingerprint sensor

• 8MP camera with 1080p video and 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera

• 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO

• Up to 10 hours of battery life

• Two speaker audio

iPad Pro (2018 model):

• 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color

• A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

• Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

• Four speaker audio with wider stereo sound

• 802.11ac Wi-Fi

• Up to 10 hours of battery life

• USB-C connector for charging and accessories

