Last Epoch Creators Share Plans for Next Updates, New Content

Last Epoch is yet another in a long line of wildly successful games to hit early access on Steam this year. Unlike the rest of the crowd, Last Epoch isn't a survival game. Instead, it's an action RPG firmly in the mold of Diablo or Path of Exile. The game from developer Eleventh Hour Games came out last week and was an immediate hit with its audience. That success has led the developer to focus on patching out many of the bugs and quality-of-life issues those players have noticed, but the team still has big plans for Last Epoch's early access period. Fortunately, Eleventh Hour has recently posted a full rundown of its plans for the future.

Last Epoch's Future Plans

Mid-Week Update



It's been an incredible week since launch with so many Travelers joining us for 1.0. Judd Cobler, founder and game director for Last Epoch, talks a bit about launch and what's next.



— Last Epoch (@LastEpoch) February 27, 2024

The developers started the new post by thanking the players for getting the game up to 265,000 concurrent over the past weekend, a milestone that only 38 other games in Steam's history have bested. In that same breath, they claim they've been making backend improvements to the servers to keep them online despite the influx of players. They also say that they're hard at work on new bug fixes and quality-of-life changes that will hopefully be out later this week.

Eleventh Hour is also acknowledging how "turbulent" the initial weekend was because of how big the playerbase was out of the gate. They plan to detail some of the things that happened and fixes they've instituted in a future post, so keep your eyes peeled if you want an inside look at exactly what happened and how they've addressed it.

Finally, the developer outlined what players should expect from Patch 1.1 in Last Epoch. In general, the team wants to expand end-game content to keep dedicated players engaged. More specifically, they "have plans to expand the monolith, bring great new itemization options, add more boss content, class and balance updates, campaign content, etc."

While Eleventh Hour didn't announce a release window for Patch 1.1., it did say that the patch is coming "in the not too distant future." It's set to be an exciting one because the team is hoping to introduce what it calls "pinnacle" fights. These are meant to be incredibly tough battles that will challenge even the most seasoned adventurers.

Last Epoch is available now on PC. If you're looking for an alternative to Diablo 4 while you wait for the next season to launch, it's worth checking out.