The Last of Us Part 2 Gets Major Update With New Content

To coincide with the release of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC, Naughty Dog has today pushed out a huge new update for the game on PS5 as well. This patch, which is version 2.0, brings a ton of additional content to TLOU Part 2 and should make the game more replayable than ever.

Downloadable now on PS5, this new The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered notably makes Bill and Marlene playable character in No Return mode. It has also added four new maps for No Return in addition to some extra trophies and cosmetics. Beyond this, Naughty Dog has squashed some other bugs for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered while also bringing improvements to the game for those on PS5 Pro.

To see everything that has been done with this update for The Last of Us Part 2, you can view the full patch notes below.

New Content

General

Fixed an issue where certain lighting effects could appear distorted at higher framerates

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the Speedrun Mode timer would revert to the most recent checkpoint if the player manually closed the game or a crash occurred

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to use their short guns while using an enemy as a shield under certain conditions

Fixed an issue where enemies using melee weapons would not pursue the player if the player was standing on certain platforms or objects

No Return

Adjusted the activation conditions of select Gambits

Fixed an issue where Manny would lose 50 health points when activating the ‘Momentum’ ability

Localization