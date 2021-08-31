HBO's The Last of Us Appears to Have Wrapped Its First Episode

✖

HBO's The Last of Us series has apparently wrapped production on its first episode. As previously announced, Kantemir Balagov is directing the first episode of the highly anticipated adaptation for HBO, and Balagov recently shared on social media that his job, such as it is, is done. While Balagov didn't exactly say the words that production was finished on the first episode, he did everything but. After Balagov's involvement, it is known that directors Jasmila Žbanić and Ali Abbasi will also be directing episodes for the series.

"My job here is done," Balagov shared over on Instagram in the early hours. "I’m really grateful for the opportunity. It was a great experience with ups & downs." He also went on to thank folks involved in the production like Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann and actor Pedro Pascal, who stars in the show as Joel. You can check out Balagov's full post for yourself below:

"Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus," said Craig Mazin, who developed the TV series with Druckmann, when the HBO series was first announced. "Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I'm so honored to do it in partnership with Neil."

As noted above, it's currently unclear when HBO's The Last of Us adaptation might release. Announced cast for the title includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, and more. The show is developed and written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who will executive produce as well. Carolyn Strauss and Naughty Dog president Evan Wells will also executive produce, and The Last of Us show is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions -- which makes it the first television series for PlayStation Productions. The Last of Us Part II is now available for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming HBO adaptation right here.

