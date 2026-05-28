Latest Steam Sale Event Is Perfect for Hogwarts Legacy Fans (Here Are The Best Deals)

Since Hogwarts Legacy came out in 2023, it has been the go-to magical RPG. Three years later, those who’ve already explored most of what the game has to offer have been on the lookout for what to play next. Many are hopeful that Witchbrook will scratch the same itch… if it ever actually comes out. Until then, though, there are plenty of other great magical games for Hogwarts Legacy fans to enjoy. And right now, you can get several of them at a great discount thanks to the Witches, Wizards, & Warlocks sale on Steam.

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The Witches, Wizards, & Warlocks sale is a third-party event hosted by Weekend Games. It highlights over 100 upcoming and discounted games centered on living the magical life. The sale event runs through June 5th, giving you plenty of time to browse. Along with adding some great upcoming games to your wishlist, you can snag some great deals on games that are perfect for Hogwarts Legacy fans. Being something of a magical game enthusiast myself, I’m here to point out a few of the best deals on offer in this mystical sales event on Steam.

Best Deals in the 2026 Steam Witches, Wizards, & Warlocks Sale

Courtesy of Valve and Weekend Games

Believe it or not, there are a wide variety of genres under the umbrella of magical games focused on witches, wizards, and warlocks. The sale highlights quite a few great magic life sims, but also RPGs, roguelikes, and even bullet hell shooters that star witches and magical folks. With over 100 games in the event, there’s plenty to browse, and I highly recommend you do. But if you want some recommendations for great deals you don’t want to miss, allow me to point out a few of the very best discounts on offer.

Potions: A Curious Tale

Courtesy of Stumbling Cat

This magical RPG is a casual life sim that lets you step into the boots of a young witch who uses potions to overcome obstacles. Released in 2024, Potions: A Curious Tale has a Very Positive review average on Steam. And right now, it’s 30% off, making the game just $14 USD through June 5th.

Cauldron

Courtesy of SleepyDad Games and Caketown Interactive

Cauldron packs mini-games and upgrades into its gameplay loop, making it perfect for skill tree enthusiasts. With a Very Positive review average, Cauldron is an indie game that Hogwarts Legacy fans with a love of turn-based RPGs won’t want to miss. From now until June 4th, Cauldron is 50% off on Steam, making it just $7.50. And there’s a free demo so you can try before you buy.

Magical Delicacy

Courtesy of Skaule and Whitethorn Games

Magical Delicacy is part Metroidvania, part cooking sim, all magical story-driven fun. Complete requests for magical brews and bites while working to be the best witch-in-training you can be. This delightful platformer has a Mostly Positive review rating on Steam, and it’s currently 40% off during the Witches, Wizards, and Warlocks sale.

Whimel Academy

Courtesy of Impossible Home

If you like a laid-back simulation game that feels like a visual novel, with plenty of branching narratives and choices to make, Whimel Academy is your new favorite game. This hand-drawn indie is a 2D time management sim that takes you through multiple years of magic school, where you’ll choose what to study and who to romance. Whimel Academy is 30% off on Steam now through June 2nd, making it just $10.50.

Witchtastic

Courtesy of Red Fur Games and Application Systems Heidelberg

Do you wish Hogwarts Legacy had co-op? Allow me to introduce you to Witchtastic, a highly-rated game that lets you join up with your coven in person or online. You’ll gather with friends to brew potions and fulfill deliveries as fast as you can. And yes, there is a solo campaign mode as well. Witchtastic is 35% off on Steam now through June 9th, making it just over $10 USD.

Which magical game are you adding to your Steam library while it’s on sale? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!