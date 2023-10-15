New Witcher Report Says Netflix Series Will End With Season 5

With the WGA strike over, writing on The Witcher Season 4 has resumed. Writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach confirmed as such on Twitter a few days ago, much to the excitement of fans of the Netflix series. As confirmed earlier this year, Season 4 and Season 5 are both in production. The strikes delayed filming on Season 4, which is now expected to take place early next year. Once filming on Season 4 wraps, there will be "a short gap," and then filming on Season 5 will begin. According to a new report from Redanian Intelligence Season 5 will be the final one for the series.

At this time, Netflix has not confirmed that Season 5 will be the end of The Witcher, so readers are encouraged to take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. That said, Redanian Intelligence has proven to be a strong source when it comes to all-things related to The Witcher, and the outlet tends to be very trustworthy. The Tweet from Javier Grillo-Marxuach can be found embedded below.

The Witcher Season 4

At this time, little is known about the next season of The Witcher. One thing viewers should not expect to see, however, is actor Henry Cavill. While Cavill was the star of the series for the show's first three seasons, Season 4 will see actor Liam Hemsworth in the role of Geralt of Rivia. Hemsworth apparently tried out for the role prior to the show's first season, but lost out to Cavill. There has been a lot of speculation about what Hemworth will look like in the series, and how viewers will react to seeing a different actor in the lead role. If filming truly does begin in early 2024, hopefully Netflix won't keep fans waiting long on images of Hemsworth as Geralt.

Henry Cavill as Geralt

Cavill stunned fans of The Witcher when he announced his departure from the show last year. At this time, no reason has been given for the move, with both Cavill and showrunner Lauren Hissrich remaining tight-lipped about what transpired. Cavill was extremely passionate about the source material, and the match seemed to be a perfect one for the actor. However, there were a lot of hints that Cavill was unhappy with the series itself, and how loosely it was adapting the works of Andrzej Sapkowski. Cavill worked to add more elements from the books, even sneaking in lines of dialogue directly from the books when he "did not feel like having long discussion about whether I could add this bit somewhere."

While Cavill's love for the books might have played a role in his decision, director Marc Jobst has also speculated that the physically demanding nature of the show might have been "draining" on the actor. Whatever the reason might be, Cavill won't be back for the next two seasons, or possibly more.

