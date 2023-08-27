ComicBook Nation: Ahsoka Review and Best Summer TV Shows

The ComicBook Nation podcast crew discusses Star Wars: Ahsoka and all the divisive reactions within the fandom. PLUS, we give our Best Summer TV show picks!

In this episode, the ComicBook Nation Crew reviews Star Wars: Ahsoka's big premiere, and then reveal their Best Summer TV picks. There's also a deep-dive into the latest movie delays caused by the Actors' and Writers' Strikes, including Dune: Part Two and Godzilla vs Kong 2. Finally, there's a look at some big new Marvel, DC, and Naruto comics and a breakdown of AEW's All In: London matches!

On a sad note, we also take time to remember WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) after his sudden death.

Best Summer TV Shows 2023

Connor Casey: My Adventures With Superman / AEW Collision Janell Wheeler: What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 / DC's Harley Quinn Season 4 Kofi Outlaw: The Bear Season 2 / Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Matt Aguilar: The Witcher Season 3 / WWE Smackdown

Star Wars: Ahsoka Review

ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett titled his Star Wars: Ahsoka Review "An Ambitious Star Wars Series That's Slow Out of the Gate", echoing the sentiment of other critics and viewers. That said, The ComicBook Nation hosts ended up leaning more toward the positive end of the spectrum, as you'll hear/see in this episode!

From ComicBook.com's Ahsoka Review:

Before The Mandalorian kicked off the era of live-action Star Wars television, only a handful of characters from that galaxy far, far away that hadn't appeared in any of the Star Wars movies had become anything close to as beloved as the heroes of the Skywalker Saga. Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker's Jedi apprentice, was one of those few. Created by George Lucas and Dave Filoni, Ahsoka first appeared in the dreadful 2008 Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie and the much better Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Viewers watched the young Padawan grow up within the Jedi Order, experiencing a gradual maturation unlike anything in the Star Wars films, and one with an unexpected ending as she ultimately left the Order behind. After appearing in The Clone Wars' successor series, Star Wars Rebels, and making her live-action debut via guest appearances in The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka headlines Star Wars' latest live-action series on Disney+. Those already intimately familiar with Ahsoka's journey to date are likely to be intrigued by this next chapter, while others may appreciate its ambitions, but some will be frustrated by its reliance on characters introduced elsewhere in the Star Wars franchise or by the ways its reach sometimes exceeds its grasp.

