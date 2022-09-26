Genshin Impact Reveals New Character

As has become fairly common for Genshin Impact, developer miHoYo (under the global brand of HoYoverse) has officially revealed new playable characters set to join the popular free-to-play video game ahead of the upcoming update. Genshin Impact Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," is set to release on September 28th, and prior to that the developer has detailed the previously revealed Nahida and revealed the new playable character Layla, who is a Cryo-attuned adventurer.

"A Rtawahist student, Layla specializes in Theoretical Astrology and draws star charts tirelessly in order to write her thesis," Genshin Impact's brief description of the new character reads. You can check out what the art for Layla in Genshin Impact looks like for yourself below:

While not explicitly stated, the developer typically introduces characters like this ahead of the patch that serious leaks might start coming out during because they themselves are part of the following patch. That is all to say, Nahida and Layla are most likely going to be available to pull and play during Genshin Impact Version 3.2 given that Version 3.1 releases this week.

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," is expected to release on September 28th. It will add a new desert area to Sumeru and near characters Nilou, Cyno, and Candace. Additionally, Genshin Impact Version 3.0, "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings," is currently available. Version 3.0 added the new land of Sumeru, which is west of Liyue, as well as new characters and the long-awaited Dendro element. More broadly, Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

What do you think about the reveal of Layla? Are you looking forward to learning more about the new character in the coming weeks? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!